Grace Boor Inhales Watermelon In A Bikini That Has The Internet Talking, Liberty Coach Paints His Head & MEAT!

I survived slumming it on Frontier Airlines last night & I have to say I would consider slumming more often if I could replicate that experience more often

The last time I slummed it on budget airlines was at my previous employer who got great pleasure in having me flying Spirit Airlines at 6 a.m. from Detroit to LaGuardia. It was hell on earth. I must've flown that route 20 times over the years.

In other words, I was shaken to the core from my Spirit experiences.

Fast-forward to last night.

Frontier from DTW to Tampa that I booked a week ago.

Would I have flashbacks to the Spirit wing at LaGuardia and the hell I lived through? Would Frontier's notorious gate agents harass us over the size of our carry-ons (somehow I got that for *free* in the ticket price)? Would there be a fight on the plane that SeanJo would be writing about this week while I'm out?



Would I survive the plane seats that are poured concrete?



I'm here to report that I not only survived Frontier — the boys and Mrs. Screencaps had their own row so they were just fine — but I even admitted to Mrs. Screencaps that I would fly them more often if the airline can duplicate that experience.

Yes, there was a woman sitting in the very back who had a big black cat in one of those see-through backpacks that the Japanese carry around. Yes, the guy directly in front of me took off his shoes and was up and down walking around in his socks. Yes, the guy next to me in the middle seat was splaying his legs apart as he fell asleep which I put a stop to by nudging his leg.

But, other than that, no issues.

Is Frontier about to make a historic rebound as a budget airline that isn't a complete money-grubbing shitshow that I try to avoid like the plague?

We'll see how the flight home goes.

Hold up, you can treat bags of dog food as luggage?

— Jeff E. tells me:

I’m writing from a five-hour Delta flight. There’s a guy and his wife behind me with two huge "service" dogs. He was complaining about having to carry the 40 lb bag of dogfood - "my arms are burning" as he loaded it into the overhead. Dogs on airplanes just bug the hell out of me. Their stupid owners are even worse.

Kinsey:

Take the dogs on planes thing out of this story for a minute. Let's talk carry-ons.

What's the craziest thing you've seen someone bring onto a plane as luggage?

I finally lost a college basketball bet this year

Hey Akron, how about scoring some points on a team that was openly letting you score a bunch of points.

I got the Arizona point total right, but Akron shooting 28% from 3 killed the OVER bet, especially when the Zips went to the free throw line 20 times. That game had the OVER written all over it, but Akron's 33% shooting percentage ended all hope.

— Mike T. in Idaho helps those of you looking for a storyline to follow during today's action:

BYU basketball star Richie Saunders is making headlines during March Madness not just for his skills on the court — but for his delicious Idaho heritage.



Saunders has been dubbed the Tater Tot Heir and scored a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Ore-Ida Potatoes.



Why?



The Cougars’ standout is the great-grandson of Nephi Grigg, a Nampa man who invented the Tater Tot and founded Ore-Ida. Grigg’s tasty invention came about when he and his brother were trying to figure out what to do with the leftover potato scraps at the plant he owned. They created a contraption that molded the scraps into popper-sized bites and the rest is history. You can read more about Grigg’s history in this article from the Salt Lake Tribune.



The Tribune reports that one of Saunders relatives was trying to keep his family’s claim to fame alive — petitioning museums and trying to get celebrities to endorse the Tater Tot foundation that he created — but had no luck. When Saunders heard of his relative’s effort to keep the Tater Tot legacy alive, he joined the crusade and was able to parlay an NIL deal.



To celebrate the Cougars’ win over VCU on Thursday, Ore-Ida gave out free tots via Instagram for thirty minutes after the game.



The Tater Tot Heir and the rest of the Cougars take on the Wisconsin Badgers next on Saturday.

The Texans give me yet another lesson on their cherished Texan chili

— LSU fan Joe M. checks in:

French fries were invented in Belgium. Where they're still the best. Belgians speak French, Flemish and sometimes Dutch, so it's unfortunate that the French get credit.

And Texans didn't get riled up about "Texan style chili," because we know it's redundant. Yanks put beans in it probably because they were poor, like New Orleans used chicory in "coffee." Fillers like beans and pasta are for people that don't like to eat out of a cast iron pot.

— Brent P. in Indiana knows the history of chili chat around here:

It's been a while since my last email. I haven't missed a day of reading though. I have loved the content lately. I knew your email was going to light up after the Canadian spouted off his nonsense. I will admit that I almost responded. I had an email in the chamber, but figured you would have plenty of responses. Your mention of the great chili debate got me thinking. My top 5 topics of debate/discussion are;

Texas Chili

Wood piles

Clay Travis's abuse of umpires

Wrenway Park

Travel Baseball/Sports

I am currently in the car heading to Virginia Beach for the Adidas National indoor track meet. Last week it was New York and Nike. My daughter is a pole vaulter. I am one of those insane travel ball parents. In this case it was10 years of gymnastics. We dropped enough money for meets and training and Leotards and training, and rehab, and training, that we could have paid for college. Then she decided she was done with gymnastics and it was like what are we supposed to do now. Fortunately she had a friend talk her into trying pole vault.

(Almost every female pole vaulter I know is a former gymanst).

Now after 4 years of pole vault training she earned herself a college scholarship at Central Michigan University. I am here to say that every dime I dropped on her athletic desires was worth it. So I say to all those parents who are thinkng about having their child participate in elite travel sports...DO IT! It will be expensive, but you won't regret it.

No college scholarship will make up for the amount of money you spend. However, the memories of hotels, and indoor pools, drunk parents after the kids curfew, are what I think about. Especially now that it is coming to an end. This is our last trip.



This business wouldn't get my business

A casino where I might get my legs broken for backing in a truck or Mrs. Screencaps' grocery fetter? No thanks.

I took a look at this place on Google Maps and I can't figure out what the "Do Not Back In" warning is all about. Is it to stop people from backing over their plants? Are people hitting the wall? This just doesn't make sense.

Is Bill telling me I'm dispensable?

— Homebrew Bill tells me:

Have an incredible vacation Joe. I'm confident Sean and company will keep the home fires burning.

Kinsey:

Sean will be embarking on a 7-day Screencaps run starting tomorrow morning.

2025 TNML stickers

— John writes:

Do you still mail out TNML stickers? If so, would you mind mailing to my nephews in Valdosta? If there is a cost, please let me know. If you do not, I totally understand. The last two photos from my sister-in-law have been of her youngest out in their yard with his toy mower from Thursdays. Just a coincidence, I don't think so as these boys need be helping out their Dad mow on Thursday nights so they can play on Saturdays. This sure made me smile!

Kinsey:

John, we will be restarting the sticker program. Hang tight. I wanted to get a vacation in before tackling TNML.

And with that, I'm done for this Saturday morning in Pinellas County, Florida. It's time to go see if I can find an interesting Florida Man or Florida Woman to use as content for Screencaps.

Have a great week.

