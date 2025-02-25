'Original' Hooters Group Fights Back: 'We Are Financially Strong'

The "original" Hooters group wants to make it clear those explosive Hooters bankruptcy headlines you're reading aren't related to their business operations, and they're here to stay.

Those bad headlines, according to "original" Hooters are over the business being conducted by Hooters of America LLC, a franchisor and operator of "more than 420 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 29 countries," according to the Hooters website.

That's correct, we have two different business operations that conduct business under the Hooters name.

In a statement provided to OutKick, Clearwater, Florida-based HMC Hospitality Group, which is led by the "original" Hooters owners, says it "experienced record sales" in 2024 and "have multiple new units under construction."

HMC operates 22 Hooters locations from Tampa to Chicago (here's a location map in case you want to swing by one during your Florida Spring Brak trip) and says it is expecting to open two new Florida locations — The Villages and Wesley Chapel — in 2025 while the company also explores expansion into Las Vegas.

"In reaction to the recent news concerning the possible bankruptcy by franchisor Hooters of America, LLC ("HOA"), the original founders of Hooters Restaurants (HMC Hospitality Group, Inc. "HMC") want to reiterate its strong financial position and is in position for continued growth of the Hooters brand," HMC tells OutKick.

Whew, it sounds like even if the bankruptcy goes through for Hooters of America, the "original Hooters" team will have us covered with draft beers, wings and Hooters Girls.

"We remain grateful for the unwavering support of our employees, customers, and partners. Their trust and commitment have been instrumental in our continued success," Neil Kiefer, HMC CEO, said in a statement.

What does this all mean for the world-famous Hooters Girls?

The "original" Hooters team, which operates separate social media accounts from the Hooters of America LLC, took to Instagram on Monday to remind customers that it's not all doom and gloom.

When pressed by OutKick on what the bankruptcy news means for the Miss Hooters International pageant, a publicist for "original" Hooters told us that is something that Hooters of America would have to answer.

And what about the beloved Hooters calendar that millions of men have cherished in their garages for generations, OutKick was told that the calendar "is a separate entity."

Conclusion: The demise of Hooters has been greatly exaggerated, according to "original" Hooters.