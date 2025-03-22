NASCAR Officially Evicts The Hooters Girls In Sickening Final Twist

Well, we can finally close the book on Hooters and NASCAR. Sad. One of the most beautiful, pure, symbiotic relationships in the history of time ends in flames – and a mountain of debt.

It's like seeing your parents call it quits. Like watching your dad drive away in the U-Haul. Yes, I know, a little dark for a Saturday, but I'm a child of two divorces, so I can say that.

Anyway, Hooters has been in the dumper for about a year now – probably longer. They mulled filing for the dreaded Chapter 11 in February, but their problems really began last spring. That's when NASCAR's top team, Hendrick Motorsports, evicted them from the sport.

That's right. Evicted. Kicked to the curb. Fired. Hit the bricks, ladies!

It was depressing when it happened, but understandable. Hooters was a main sponsor of Chase Elliott – NASCAR's most popular driver – and they weren't paying the bills. At all. Not even a partial payment here, a little more there. Nope. Just … crickets.

So, Rick Hendrick sent the ladies on their way, and that was that … until now. Finally, a year later, Hooters agreed to pay $900k as a settlement, and officially put an end to the madness.

Frankly, it sounds like they got a good deal from Mr H:

The end of an era for NASCAR and Hooters

Yikes. Again, it's sad. Nobody in this country embraced Hooters more than NASCAR. The relationship started back in 1992 with Alan Kulwicki (RIP!), and thrived – for the most part – ever since. Frankly, it was one of the best things still going in a sport that's ever-changing.

New (woke) car. One lugnut instead of four. Stage-racing. Streaming services out the ass. It's all different. But Hooters was always a steady, guiding light for us old-school fans.

There was nothing more American than Hooters and NASCAR. It reminded us all – especially during the Biden era – of a better time and better days.

Luckily, those days are here. But, sadly, Hooters ain't around to enjoy them. The ladies are still slugging beers and wings (for now), but just not at the track on Sunday afternoons.

Hopefully Hooters gets out of the shitter. I really mean that. Yes, I know Twin Peaks is probably far superior at this point (I've said as much), but still … Hooters is NASCAR. NASCAR is Hooters.

Maybe one day, they'll find each other again.