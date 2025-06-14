Pure Propaganda: CBS News Torched For Disgusting 'No Kings' Merch Story

If you thought CBS News couldn't get any worse, think again. It's no wonder why people don't trust the mainstream media.

It's days like today when I really miss a college football Saturday. We're so close to being back, and we need it in the worst possible way.

Let's just be real: Today sucks, which is unfortunate given that it's the Army's 250th birthday. Of course, we can't have nice things in this country, so we've predictably ruined it.

And that includes these ridiculous ‘No Kings’ protests going on throughout the country. I've seen the people involved. It's all old, white boomers. That's it. Ask them what they're protesting, and they look like deer in headlights. But that's what they've become at this point.

Anyway, the whole thing is a gimmick, and sad, and pathetic. But it's where we are.

And the grossest part is this little "news" story CBS News pumped out Saturday morning.

I mean, just look at this:

This is why nobody trusts the media anymore

Yeah, that's ridiculous. Even for an outlet as disgusting as CBS News, it's a new low. That's not news. That's propaganda.

I'm sure CBS will say, "Well, it’s an event that's happening, and we have to report on all aspects of it."

BS. Get outta here with that. This is pure propaganda. Amazon and Temu sell a billion things. You don't need to report on this. They know it. They just want the clicks. The SEO. The engagement.

It's propaganda. And do you know why that's propaganda, besides the obvious fact that they're advertising an anti-Trump protest?

Temu is a Chinese e-commerce company. There you go. Right there. Surprise! CBS News is shilling for the Chinese. That's what the media has been reduced to in this country.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is so bad right now, that CBS News is pushing Chinese propaganda on the Army's 250th birthday. Think about that for a second. Really think about it.

And they wonder why the public has lost all trust in the media. This is why. Right here. It's disgusting. It's pathetic. It's the very definition of Un-American.

But it's also anti-Trump, and that's all CBS News cares about these days. They don't care that these protests are NEVER actual protests. They don't care that cars burn, and businesses get looted, and people get hurt.

They only care about pumping out every last bit of anti-Trump rhetoric left in the tank.

Again, it's a pretty miserable Saturday in this country, and it's sad.

We need college football back STAT.

PS: Remember when Paramount offered Trump $15 million to settle a few weeks back? Yeah, good luck with that!