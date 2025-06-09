ABC L.A. Moron Thinks Rioters Were 'Just Having Fun Watching Cars Burn'

Nothing to see here, just some peaceful protesters roasting hot dogs on some burning police cars.

That was the message Sunday from ABC-7 Los Angeles anchor Jory Rand who uttered a line that will be remembered for years on social media where he assured viewers that rioters were just having fun watching cars burn.

"It could turn volatile if you move law enforcement in there in the wrong way and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into a massive confrontation," Rand told the audience.

Now, keep in mind that social media initially identified the anchor as Marc Brown. Not so, say Los Angeles locals. They say that's actually ABC-7's other propagandist, Rand, on the mic.

You can't bring in the police to stop people from burning cars because it would ruin their fun, right Jory?

Here's what's funny about Jory: If this was happening in his neighborhood where his wife and kids live, Jory would be calling for the National Guard to protect them. When hoodrats are lighting cars on fire with Molotov cocktails and fireworks in other neighborhoods, it's just people cooking half-chickens over a Waymo-fueled fire.

No biggie. Let them have some fun. Burn more cars until everyone is tired of having FUN and then it's time to all go home to get rested up for work and/or another summer day of causing havoc.

Here's where Jory throws it to one of his reporters as they both downplay what's going on in Los Angeles

ABC-LA reporter Tim Caputo wouldn't even call what went down over the weekend a "riot""

Viewers react to Jory Rand and Tim Caputo's coverage of the Los Angeles rioting