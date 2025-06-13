CNN, MSNBC Called Anti-ICE Riots 'Mostly Peaceful’ Over 200 Times This Week

Viewers of CNN and MSNBC are likely unaware of the ongoing anti-ICE riots in cities like Los Angeles. According to a new study from the Media Research Center, the two cable news networks have overwhelmingly referred to the riots as – wait for it – "mostly peaceful."

The study found at least 211 instances of CNN and MSNBC personalities insisting the chaos was "mostly peaceful" or something similar, like "largely peaceful." Interestingly, CNN was responsible for 123 claims that the riots were "peaceful," while MSNBC reminded viewers just 88 times.

A rare win for CNN.

The networks also failed to show viewers some of the most viral scenes from the streets, like the rioters burning police cars and waving foreign flags.

NewsBusters senior research analyst Bill D'Agostino, who conducted the MRC study, told Fox News Digital that whenever there was violence, CNN and MSNBC attributed it to a nebulous, separate group that had no connection with the "peaceful protesters."

"No reporter acknowledged any link between the peaceful and violent elements of the crowds. The rioters were exclusively framed as ‘rogue actors,’ or ‘lone wolves,’ and there was never any assertion that they might share common cause with the more peaceful individuals," D'Agostino said.

"Conversely, there was also no instance in which a reporter acknowledged that the National Guard and Marines had been mobilized exclusively to address the violent elements of the crowd," D'Agostino continued. "There were numerous complaints about the use of military force against ‘peaceful protesters.’"

Moreover, D'Agostino found just one instance in which a journalist from CNN or MSNBC referred to the chaos in Los Angeles as a "riot," which CNN’s Jake Tapper did on June 7.

Here are some on-site photos of the "peaceful" protests from the week:

So, what we have here is an obvious case of political propaganda. No honest person can define the looting, burning of buildings, and the destruction of public property as a form of "peaceful protesting."

But this is nothing new. Networks like MSNBC and CNN maintained for months that BLM riots in 2020 were also "mostly peaceful," literally as cities burned and people lost their lives.

In case anyone wondered if the legacy media would tone the left-wing propaganda during Trump's second term, the answer is obviously no. The only positive is that fewer Americans trust the media than at any time before.

And that's why both MSNBC and CNN have set record-low ratings over the past few months. You can only lie to your viewers so much, especially when there is actual video evidence to contradict the lies those two networks spread.