The Punch-Up w/ Matt Reigle: February 1

Last week marked the debut of this brand-spankin' new column

There was a lot of news this week — not all of it pleasant — but we're going to get you up to speed on some things you may have missed while keeping it light.

In the same interview, Gates revealed that he believes he may be on the autism spectrum. He had dinner with Donald Trump, now the autism; this guy wants to be Elon Musk so badly.

A 500-pound rapper is suing Lyft , saying that she was denied a ride for being too big. In response, the company has unveiled its newest offering, "Lyft With A Crane."

This week it was announced that WNBA Star Angel Reese will be getting her own signature McDonald’s meal . It’ll include a bacon BBQ Quater Pounder, fries, a drink, and a Caitlin Clark voodoo doll.

Visitors flocked to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden to get a whiff of the rare-blooming and putrid-smelling corpse plant , which is said to smell like rotting flesh. Most of the people there said it was a welcome break from the smell of the subway system.

China is planning a half-marathon featuring humans and dozens of humanoid robots . The biggest difference between the two is that the robots don’t talk people’s ears off about how they’re training for a half-marathon.

An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured at a Buc-ee’s in Texas. He’s now going back to prison, a place where the phrase "a mouth full of Buc-ee’s Nuggets" means something very different.

Alec Baldwin is under fire for allegedly using the shooting tragedy on the set of his film ‘Rust’ to promote his new TLC reality show. TLC has responded by saying that they’re not in the business of exploiting tragedies… they’re in the business of exploiting fat people, little people, and families with a bunch of kids.

PETA has started a petition to have Punxsutawney Phill — synonymous with Groundhogs Day — replaced with a cake. What PETA doesn’t understand is that there’s no way anyone will wake up early on a winter morning hoping to see a guy wearing a top hat get bit by a cake.

