Rapper Dank Demoss Can Barely Be Stuffed Into A Suburban, Photos Show

Detroit rapper Dank Demoss lawsuit against Lyft might've hit a snag thanks to photos of the 489-pounder barely fitting into a Suburban.

Demoss, who goes by "Paid Phat Queen" on Instagram, and her legal team have filed a lawsuit against Lyft after a driver told the woman that he wouldn't let her get into his sedan because she was too fat. "I can fit in this car," Dank said while recording the interaction, but she was met with immediate resistance from the Lyft driver. "Believe me, you can't," he countered.

The guy told her to call an Uber XL.

Boom. Lawsuit.

"I've been in cars smaller than that," Demoss told FOX 2 in Detroit. "I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings."

And she sued. Hurt feelings and she wants paid.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Ah, but the Internet started digging into Demoss' content and found that she has a history of riding in bigger vehicles which can barely contain the voluptuous vixen of the mic.

Here's Dank trying to either get in, or out, of what looks like either a Denali or a Suburban:

And here's Dank vs. a Suburban door frame:

Need more proof Dank isn't made for the back of a sedan? Here's Dank showing us how she fits in the front seat of what looks like an SUV or a truck:

And here is Dank, who says she's not too big for a sedan, show us all that…she's pretty big:

Listen, girlfriend, nobody is saying you shouldn't be getting a ride to the Lions party you were going to attend. They're just saying you need to be doing it safely. Imagine the horror if the Lyft driver pulls up to the Lions party and you try to get out and it's impossible.

You're going to face more shame if he has to call the fire department to cut open the car with the jaws of life like it was just in a head-on collision.

Good luck to you and the lawsuit.