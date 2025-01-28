China Is Planning A Humans Vs. Robots Half-Marathon; What Could Possibly Go Wrong?!

Is there anything more human than building a machine and then trying to beat that same machine's shiny metal ass in a sporting event?

I don't think there is.

That's what is scheduled to take place in China come April when dozens of humanoid robots take to the streets to compete in a half-marathon against humans.

What could possibly go wrong?!

According to the South China Morning Post, the man vs. machine fun run will take place in Beijing's Daxing district.

First of all, do they realize there are other race lengths? Shouldn't robots train their way to a half-marathon so they don't end up robo-cramping or hurling hydraulic fluid everywhere?

Start with like a 5k fun run through the park, and if they can handle that without tipping over, short-circuiting, or attacking a human runner, then move up to the 10k and then finally the half-marathon.

I just don't see how this will work. People build impressive robots, but I don't recall being overly impressed with their motor skills. They run exactly the way you'd expect a robot would: all clunky and… well, robotically.

This isn't the first time robots have been part of a race like this. Apparently, another half-marathon had a robot at the finish line greeting runners.

That's a big step going from watching a marathon to trying to run one.

It'd be like if you go skiing and then said, "Alright, I think I'm going to try my hand at one of them black diamonds.".

But these are robots we're talking about, maybe they can handle it.

So, who would you put your money on, humans, or 'bots?

It's tough, on one hand — as I already mentioned — I'm not overly impressed by the typical running form displayed by the humanoid robots I've seen. However, they don't get tired or need water.

That's a big advantage, but for the time being, I'm pleased to report that this is mankind's race to lose.