Canada Vs. Tate McRae, Mariah Carey Lip Syncs, And An Artillery Shell Was Where?!

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday, which means it's time to get up to speed on all the news you may have missed this week with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was…

We had Tate McRae drawing the wrath of her native Canada, Mariah Carey pretending to sing in Italian at the Olympics, and someone in French did something with a World War I artillery shell you would never come up with if I gave you a thousand guesses.

Or you'd get it in like three. Depends on how your mind works.

But there's plenty more where this all came from, so let's dig right on in…



Restaurant chain Bahama Breeze has announced plans to close all of its locations later this year. The news means all out-of-town diners are one step closer to having no choice but to eat at Ruby Tuesday.

Lindsey Vonn went on an Olympic training run just days removed from tearing her ACL in a crash. In other news, I haven’t gotten out of bed today after stubbing my toe on the way to the bathroom.

The Chicago White Sox have added bidets to their clubhouse this season. So, while the team’s socks may not actually be white, their underwear sure is.

Grammy Awards ratings fell by double digits this year. Some say it had to do with stars getting more politics, others say the decline is because it's the Grammys.

McDonald’s CEO got attention this week for a strange video in which he tried the company’s newest burger. Of course, he cut out the part where he finishes the burger, then lies on the couch hating himself.

Archaeologists discovered and then sampled a 150-year-old bottle of alcohol in a Utah mining town. They said it wasn’t great, but would gladly take it over a Smirnoff Ice.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.