White Sox New Addition To Clubhouse Could Change The Game
Could this be a secret weapon on the Southside?
Baseball is a funny game.
With how prevalent analytics have become in the last 25 years thanks to the "Moneyball" Oakland A's, teams have been trying to find any small way to find a competitive edge.
A team like the Chicago White Sox could use any advantage they can get, considering their abysmal record the past several seasons.
While it stands to reason some of their tactics would be a little unconventional, I'm not sure how their latest addition to the clubhouse at Rate Field will help them add any more W's to their record this coming season.
I have some problems with this, so just hear me out for a minute.
I have had to sit by idly and watch as they try and globalize my favorite sport (football), and I kept my mouth shut when a European socialist game like soccer kept climbing the leaderboard of favorite sports in the United States, but this has gone too far.
Adding a bidet to America's Pastime just doesn't sit right with me.
And speaking of not sitting right, have any of you actually used a bidet before?
I haven't, because I'm an American!
Apparently this was all Japanese infielder Munetaka Murakami's idea, which is weird because I always thought bidets were a French/Western European invention, but after a bit of research, I have found that many East Asian cultures use them as well.
It turns out I'm in the minority with my anti-bidet stance, as many of the fine folks on X were quick to defend the White Sox's decision to install the bidet in their quarters.
If you enjoy squirting water up your butt, then be my guest, but I am a proud American and I will stand in the paint and defend my take.
As I noted above, it will be interesting to see how this improves performance on the South Side.
If the White Sox start challenging for an AL Central title next season, I might have to tip my cap and give Murakami his props.
I won't be installing one in my house anytime soon, but to each their own, I suppose.