The Worst Part About NFL London Games That No One Talks About

I am once again asking the NFL not to send football overseas.

There are a lot of different reasons to hate the NFL (and college now) exporting the beautiful sport of football to Europe, and I've covered several of them extensively on here.

Several different people have their qualms with these games taking place overseas, many of which lament the product on the field, which I can totally get behind.

But there is another thorn in the craw of all of us here stateside with regard to sending our sport overseas that often gets overlooked.

Picture this: It's early Sunday morning, and you're still recovering from the festivities of another Saturday night of college football.

You're exhausted and maybe even a little hungover, but as you roll over to rub your eyes and check your phone, you see an alert pop up on your screen that sends you into a cold sweat.

It's then that you realize that you forgot to set your fantasy lineup before the NFL London game.

This has happened to me and several of my friends far too often, and it's just another example of how globalization is ruining the greatest sport ever created.

Why should I have to wake up at the ass crack of dawn to get my fantasy football lineup all squared away just so a bunch of Limeys can watch OUR sport in person?

At least when they send their inferior version of football (or soccer, for those of us who live in the country who went to the moon first) to America, it's during "friendly" season, when none of the results even matter.

So we get glorified exhibitions and they get Vikings vs. Steelers?

Tell me how that's fair!?

And don't give me any guff about "setting my lineup the night before."

I shouldn't have to give up my procrastinating ways because Roger Goodell wants to strengthen relations with the European Union.

That ain't my problem!

The only positive from the NFL's Eurotrip, at least for the purposes of my fantasy lineup, is that Justin Jefferson found his groove while in Ireland.

But, of course, Travis Etienne (my RB2 in two different leagues this season) is currently pissing his pants in Wembley Stadium, so I take back everything nice I said.

Keep our football in-state, at the very least, for the sake of my fantasy season and sleep schedule.