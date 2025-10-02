Big 12 Games In London Just Latest CFB Travesty In The Race To Copy The NFL

The globalists are ruining yet another American treasure!

Oh, look! It's college football trying to be a carbon copy of the NFL when literally none of its fans asked for it!

Yes, it would appear yet again that the powers that be in college football are trying to turn its beloved sport into the NFL Jr., with this latest travesty coming at the expense of Big 12 games being held on home campuses.

We already had games in Dublin, so the NCAA decided to move a little further across continental Europe and shove their globalist expansion agenda down our throats.

OutKick's very own Trey Wallace touched on this briefly last month, but the fact that the individual schools are now announcing the ticket sales and dates for these games makes it feel all too real.

My question is why?

This isn't necessary at all.

College football isn't meant to be some global game. Quite the opposite, actually.

Up until a few years ago, you could count on college football to be an incredibly regional sport, with rivalries that only spanned a couple of hundred miles at the most.

Thanks to conference expansion (among other things), however, we are forced to watch our most precious sports product be shipped overseas to people who couldn't care less about the traditions of college football and are, at best, casual fans.

It doesn't even make sense to play these games in converted soccer stadiums when the vast majority of Power 4 venues are absolute cathedrals steeped in tradition and specifically designed to house some of the best college football has to offer.

We've talked quite extensively about how the NFL and Roger Goodell are trying to "globalize the game," it's even more disgusting when applied to the college game.

I know times are changing, but at least let me cling to the illusion that college football is still pure and not perverted by the corporate overlords that have slowly ruined pro football.

And if you think I'm some fringe extremist or college football's version of Alex Jones, well, first of all, you're right, but second of all, I have many allies in this camp.

For the love of God, someone stop the NCAA from globalizing college football.

Play these games at stadiums on college campuses the way the good Lord intended them to be played.

Let the students get drunk in their dorms at 10 a.m. and stumble into the stadium only to leave at halftime with early onset alcohol poisoning.

To deny a starry-eyed underclassman of something so magical is simply un-American.

Then again, a wise man once called the NCAA the National Communist Athletic Association, so maybe this is all par for the course.

What happened to the game I love?