London Calling: Big 12 Conference Taking Its College Football Show To Wembley Stadium In 2026

Arizona State vs. Kansas Would Mark The First Major FBS Game in London at Wembley Stadium

College football is once again taking its show overseas, this time to London, as the sport continues to expand its international footprint.

The Big 12 has been pushing for more global exposure under commissioner Brett Yormark, and that push is about to take another step forward. As first reported by The Post and Courier and confirmed by OutKick, Arizona State and Kansas are in advanced talks to play at Wembley Stadium on September 19, 2026.

This marks the first major FBS showdown ever played in the United Kingdom. The only prior college football game in London came in 1988, when Richmond and Boston University met at Crystal Palace Sports Centre. Arizona State also has some history abroad, having played in the Tokyo Dome in 1990.

But, this time, both Kansas and Arizona State have decided that taking away a home game and going overseas is the smart move to continue promoting the Big 12 conference. The difference in this game is that it will not be a season-opener, given that it's scheduled to be played on Sept. 19, 2026.

Also, Kansas would be giving up a home game to London.

College Football Obviously Following In NFL's Footsteps

College football’s overseas ventures mirror the NFL’s long-standing international strategy. Michigan and Western Michigan will open next season in Frankfurt, Germany, while TCU and North Carolina will renew their rivalry in Ireland.

That makes three overseas games on the schedule next season alone.

Is this the right thing for college football? That's up to the fans, but seeing how many Kansas State and Iowa State fans traveled to Ireland for the 2025 season-opener, this is obviously an exciting event for those who want to make the trip.

While the NFL will play three games this season in London, to go along with the already played game in Brazil, there is clearly a movement from those within the college football circle to expand their product.

But, it comes at the expense of a home game that could be played on a college campus. It's one thing to take a non-conference game and play it overseas, but schools are walking a fine line if they start deciding to take away conference games from home venues.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has said multiple times that he is looking to broaden the conference’s footprint. There are already talks being had about playing a game in Mexico.

Are you a fan of seeing these games played overseas? Have you attended one yet? Let me know your thoughts by emailing me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com