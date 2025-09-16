Dabo Swinney Says He’ll Leave Clemson If Fans Don’t Want Him: “I’ll Go Somewhere Else And Win"

The Tigers coach pushes back on fan criticism, saying his faith keeps him grounded — and if supporters want him gone, he’ll coach college football elsewhere.

Dabo Swinney is standing firm in defense of his Clemson football program after opening the season with two early losses.

The Tigers’ head coach made it clear this week that while he understands fan frustration, he won’t sit back and take criticism without responding — and if people want him out, he’ll gladly move on and coach somewhere else.

After losing to Georgia Tech this past weekend, and moving to 1-2 on the season, there has obviously been some pushback from Clemson fans.

CFB Week 4 Dive: Napier On The Brink, Tennessee Finds Offense, Arch Has One Cupcake Left To Eat, CFP Heats Up

The latest press conference speech came on Tuesday, when asked by a reporter if he takes any of the criticism he receives personally, while pointing out the advice he once received from Eddie Robinson about not reading the news if the situation is not going well.

He then discussed that his faith is what drives him, even through the hard times.

"Why would I not have faith? This ain’t the worst thing that’s happened to me in my life and it won’t be," Dabo explained. "Criticism and all that … I get it. And it’s warranted because people care. I get all that. I spent 13 years at Alabama. I had thick skin when I showed up here from Alabama. No one wants to win more than we do. But no, it doesn’t affect me. It’s just part of it…

"As a Christian, I love the Lord. My identity is not the scoreboard or a football coach. I may not always be happy but I always have my joy. I’ve had enough praise and hate to last three lifetimes. My life is built on a foundation of Christ. That’s where my peace comes from. If you don’t have that, it’s hard to understand that."

If Clemson Fans Want Dabo Out, He'll Leave

While emphasizing his commitment, Swinney didn’t shy away from warning critics that he won’t cling to his job if the Clemson administration or fan base turns against him.

"I thrive in the battle, honestly. I have my whole life. Perspective is important. If they want me gone, they can send me on my way," Dabo Swinney said about the perception of some fans. "If they’re tired of winning, they can send me on my way. I won’t stop. I’m 55. I’ll go somewhere else and win. I ain’t going to the beach.

"We’ve won this league eight of the last 10 years. Is that good? I’ve got a long memory in case y’all don’t know. This is a program that’s built to last. If you don’t believe in us after we lost just two games, you weren’t all in anyway. Hate to disappoint all the haters out there, but I have a long way to go, boys."

This isn’t the first time Swinney has delivered fiery comments in response to criticism, and it likely won’t be the last. But the Clemson coach made one thing clear: he no longer cares about outside perception.

Either he’ll win another national championship at Clemson, or he’ll try to win one somewhere else. For now, the noise around Tiger football is only growing louder — and it’s only September.