Archaeologists Sample 150-Year-Old Booze That Doesn't Sound Terrible And No One Went Blind

The old bottle contained something they may not have been expecting

I've always been fascinated by archaeology, but let's be honest, it's not all Indiana Jones-style running through booby-trapped ancient temples.

The vast majority of the time, they're digging through the dirt with a toothbrush. It's dullsville.

If you find anything, it's usually a piece of pottery, and it seems like that hunk of pottery always comes from a chamber pot some peasant was letting it rip in back in the Middle Ages after some bad mutton.

But, occasionally, they stumble across something good, and in this case, it was a sealed, 150-year-old bottle of booze.

The find was made in, of all places, Utah. That's not where I would've guessed they'd have found it. If they were like, "We were digging under this Irish pub in Boston and found a 150-year-old bottle of booze," I'd be like, "I'd expect nothing less; honestly, I'm surprised it's not older."

The find came in the historic mining town of Alta, Utah, and experts are still trying to figure out what exactly is in the bottle.

"We have found a 150-year-old bottle of alcohol. So we thought, hey, let's take it to the experts and see if we can find out what exactly is in it," said archaeologist Ian Wright, per Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

But part of that process is taking a swig in the name of science and praying that it doesn't make you blind.

I don't know that I could do this. I mean, I have some bottles in the back of my liquor cabinet that might give it a run on the age front, but 150-years-old is old.

High West Saloon director of distilling, Isaac Winter, was tasked with getting to the bottom of this mystery, and that meant taking a sample and giving it a taste from a sample taken without breaking the cork.

"First, there was some kind of a, kind of an oxidized fruit note," Winter said. "It's fruity, there's a little bit of leather, there's quite a bit of age on it."

I'm not going to lie: that doesn't sound awful.

These details have experts now believing that this bottle actually contains some kind of beer.

And most importantly, it doesn't sound like anyone went blind from it.