Phil Mickelson let the lefties (the political kind) know how he feels about them, Kathy Hochul got booed into oblivion at the Ryder Cup, and a burnt Tony Hawk skateboard just sold for more money than your car is probably worth.

Phil Mickelson called out Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Jasmine Crockett over their hateful rhetoric. It’s nice to see more and more lefties coming to their senses, isn’t it?

Tua Tagavailoa caught some heat this week for seeming to forget who ex-NFL MVP Cam Newton is. Though, in fairness, at this point, it’s a miracle that he remembers who Tua Tagavailoa is.

This past Thursday was National One-Hit Wonder Day. It’s the day we celebrate those with one fleeting moment of talent. Fortunately, Dexys Midnight Runners saw its shadow, which means we’re in for a mild winter.

Liberal pregnant women have been downing Tylenol after the Trump Administration recommended that pregnant women avoid it over research suggesting it could cause autism. Whether or not that’s the case is still being researched, but clearly Tylenol doesn’t cure Trump Derangement Syndrome.

A new report claims that Meta’s AI has allowed chatbots to have "sensual" conversations with minors. Thankfully, this stopped after it went into someone’s kitchen and was greeted by Chris Hansen and a plate of cookies.

In her new book, Kamala Harris criticized her running mate Tim Walz’s performance in the Vice Presidential debate and said that he wasn’t her first choice. Her first choice? Anyone else.

Americans are hiring "pumpkin porch decorators" to build fall displays that range from $300 to $1000. You can read more about this in the latest edition of "Why The Rest of the World Hates Us Quarterly".

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has accused the Jacksonville Jaguars of stealing signs. If that’s true, then it sure seems like they’ve been stealing them from the wrong team every week.



