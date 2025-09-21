Phil Mickelson Blasts Jasmine Crockett And Ilhan Omar For Their Hateful Rhetoric

The golf legend’s X posts ignite a fresh clash over rhetoric in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Following the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, both Democrats and Republicans said there was no place for political violence in the United States. Many also promised to turn down the rhetoric after the assassination of Kirk.

It seems that multiple Democrats, including disgraceful "Squad" members Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar, didn't get the memo. Or, more like, they got it and decided to ignore it. Golf legend Phil Mickelson has had enough of their hateful comments.

On Saturday, Mickelson targeted Omar, who recently said on CNN that Kirk's legacy should be left in "the dustbin of history."

"Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon," Mickelson said.

On Sunday, it was Crockett who went to the tried-and-true Democratic well of comparing Republican politicians to Adolf Hitler. During a CNN interview, Crockett said she uses that comparison because it is "accurate language."

She ironically said that Republicans are trying to "chill speech," which is funny because the last time I checked, no one tries to "chill speech" like left-wing radicals.

Charlie Kirk probably lost his life because someone didn't like his speech.

Mickelson has had enough of these congresswomen, and he sent another scathing post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Jasmine and Ilhan spew hate every time they open their mouth, and it is total bullsh!t. They are the problem, certainly aren’t the solution, and they both need to go," Mickelson wrote.

Obviously, Mickelson is correct that these two women, in particular, "spew hate" when they speak, and they are definitely part of the problem and not the solution.

But, quite frankly, my problem is less with them and more with the people who vote for them. I have a simple question for those people. Why?

Why do you continue to vote for people who do not like the United States or the principles on which it stands? Why are you voting for women who are practically cheering the assassination of a Conservative speaker? What is it about them that makes you think, "Yes, these people should be in charge of policy"?

I truly do not understand it. Apparently, Phil Mickelson doesn't either.