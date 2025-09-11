I Can't Shake The Pain And Confusion Charlie Kirk's Children Unfairly Have To Carry Forever: Mark Harris

It's been said a billion times and will be said another billion because there is no cliché truer in life: Everything changes when you have a child.

That ‘everything’ includes an entirely inexplicable change in your wiring. Your eyes change, your brain changes, your emotions change, and your soul changes. The moment your son or daughter enters the world is the moment your world gets turned upside down, and for the better. It's one of the very few moments in human life that cannot be described, but only experienced.

I've been blessed to experience that moment with the birth of my son. Charlie Kirk and I had that in common. He and his wife, Erika, were actually fortunate enough to welcome two beautiful children, a boy and a girl, into the world.

Double the trouble, but double the joy, adventures, and memories.

I did not know Charlie, but I didn't have to. I do not know what all he did and did not stand for and believe in, but I didn't have to. I do not know where he was born, what his favorite sports team was, or how many times he shook the President's hand.

I, nor any other parent, need to know any of those things to feel absolutely devastated that his two babies, both under the age of 4, have been forced into a reality in which they will grow up without their dad.

They don't get another bedtime story from dad. They don't get to run around the backyard with both of their parents. They don't get to show off their artwork to dad or tell him what all they did at school that day. They don't get to wake up in the middle of the night, cry out for daddy, and have him come to the rescue.

Instead, Kirk's two children went to bed on Wednesday night without their dad. They'll do the same on Thursday night, Friday night, and every single night to follow because their father was taken away from them for saying words that some people did not agree with. Taken away from his wife and kids for believing in something and accomplishing things some don't want to see accomplished.

Charlie Kirk's Legacy And Vision For America Will Live Forever

Kirk's children should have had decades of memories to come involving their father, yet now they'll likely grow up only hearing stories of their dad, not remembering any of their own.

Heartbreaking does not begin to describe the new world Kirk's children woke up in on Thursday, one they were not only forced into, but one that should not exist.

Cherish your family, always.