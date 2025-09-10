Clay Travis Addresses Charlie Kirk's Death: 'They Couldn't Defeat His Arguments'

Charlie Kirk passed away on Wednesday after being shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

PublishedUpdated

Charlie Kirk passed away Wednesday after being shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University. Clay Travis addressed the horrific news on a special edition of the "OutKick the Show" below:

Clay Travis reacts to Charlie Kirk Assassination

"I didn’t talk much about politics with @charliekirk11, we talked about college football. He was a monster Oregon Ducks fan, loved them, built his events around their game times," Clad said in an X post. "I hope you let the team know @CoachDanLanning and I hope you guys do something to honor him."

R.I.P. to Charlie Kirk.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Tags
Written by
Bobby Burack is a writer for OutKick where he reports and analyzes the latest topics in media, culture, sports, and politics.. Burack has become a prominent voice in media and has been featured on several shows across OutKick and industry related podcasts and radio stations.