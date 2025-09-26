Tua Tagovailoa Eviscerated For Seemingly Forgetting Who Cam Newton Is

As if this Miami Dolphins season couldn't get any worse (oh buddy, it can), Tua Tagovailoa continued his insufferable character-arc this week by showing absolutely ZERO knowledge of the NFL.

So, we are ROLLING in South Beach right now! It's feeling awful 2007-ish right now, folks. If you know, you know.

For those who missed it, Cam Newton – who inexplicably has become a First Take regular this season – made some fairly blunt comments about Tua on the show after last week's Thursday night loss to Buffalo.

Bottom line? Shut up, Tua, until you start playing like a $55 million QB:

Tua should listen to Cam Newton

Do I agree with Cam? Hell yeah I do. I've said it all season. Tua has changed since getting his money last summer, for the worse. His play has regressed, and his attitude has, too. He talks a ton now. A ton. And the wins ain't backing it up.

I'm a huge Tua fan. I wanted him out of Alabama, and I've vouched for him for five years now in Miami. But he's lost me. I don't think he's good enough. I've seen the light. It's over.

Anyway, let's go ahead and check in with Tua to see how he feels about Cam Newton's comments. Cam, for those who don't know, is a former BCS champ, Heisman winner, NFL MVP and three-time Pro Bowler.

My God. We're so cooked in Miami. Just cooked.

You're right, Tua. Not anybody can play quarterback. I can't. 99% of America can't. Probably 99.9% of America, to be honest.

Cam Newton can play quarterback. He did it very well for a decade. He was among the best players in the NFL from 2011-2020. There's a reason he's a member of the NFL's all-decade team.

And if you don't believe me, here's a quick – and long – rundown of Cam's accolades:

Heisman Trophy (2010)

BCS National Champion (2010)

AP College Football Player of the Year (2010)

NFL MVP (2015)

NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2015)

First-team All-Pro (2015)

3× Pro Bowl (2011, 2013, 2015)

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2011)

He was pretty good, you know. Perhaps Tua only knows Cam from the end, which is fair. Cam Newton STUNK towards the end. He was horrifically bad, especially against Tua and the Dolphins in 2021:

5 for 21, 92 yards, two picks and a benching for PJ Walker. So, if that's Tua's only interaction with Cam Newton, I 100% get why he said what he said.

But Tua knows who Cam Newton is. He knows he was one of the best for a period of time. Better yet, Tua knows he has stunk this season, the team is 0-3, and people are on the verge of getting fired.

Maybe just say, "yeah, he's right, I need to play better," and then … actually play better? And then, once you get back to .500, and you're not throwing backbreaking interceptions every single week, you can talk about armchair quarterbacks.

Until then, just stop. Please. We're all begging you.