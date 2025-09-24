Pregnant Liberal Women Are Guzzling Tylenol On Social Media To Stick It To Trump

Imagine waking up and doing this, all because Donald Trump said not to.

The internet has been all over the place this week, over on TikTok specifically. It's the Wild Wild West over there, more so than usual, and that's saying something.

Half of the crazies on that app are currently reeling from the rapture NOT happening yesterday. That's right. There was this massive thing going on all week called "RaptureTok," where some South African pastor said Jesus was coming back yesterday, so a bunch of people sold their possessions thinking the end-times were upon us. Not sure why you have to sell your house if the rapture is on deck, but whatever. I'm not here to judge. (I am).

It appears, however, that it was a flop. Or I didn't get called up. I'm hoping it's the first one. Regardless, a bunch of people are homeless and car-less today, and have work in about an hour. Tough.

Anyway, the OTHER half of the TikTok spectrum included a ton of crazy liberal women – some pregnant – taking Tylenol for no reason at all besides the fact that Donald Trump said it's bad.

So … that's where we are in 2025:

Strong start to the week for us

Incredible. On second thought, it's such a bummer the rapture didn't happen yesterday. Clearly, we've run our course here. CLEARLY.

Imagine just … taking Tylenol … for no reason whatsoever other than to stick it to Trump and RFK Jr. Imagine waking up and living that sort of existence. You live your whole life just based on what someone else says.

Trump could say he's cured cancer and liberal white women would choose death instead. It's amazing.

And here's the funny part … if you live with a MAHA mom – I do – this won't impact you at all. MAHA moms have been crapping on Tylenol for YEARS now. They hate the stuff. One time I accidentally came home from the store with Tylenol instead of whatever homeopathic medicine I was supposed to buy, and you would've thought I walked in with a bomb. It was anarchy. I thought my wife was going to perform an exorcism.

So, Trump's recent Tylenol diatribe didn't exactly move the needle for his base, because they're four steps ahead. All it did was make liberal lunatics chug Tylenol in defiance, which, frankly, is a win in my book. If they want to act like morons, let ‘em. I’m tired.

Between them, the rapture stuff, and Kimmel crying on his show last night, I just don't have it in me today with that side. More power to you, I guess.