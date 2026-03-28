Josh Duhamel Vs. Zombies, Ace Ventura’s Robo Rhino, And Shaq Dispels Wild DM Rumors

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday, which means that it's time for you to get caught up on all the news you may have missed this week, with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was…

We had Josh Duhamel letting us know that he's more prepared for zombies than the rest of us, Ace Ventura's robo-rhino brought in some serious dough, and Shaq had to shoot down one of the wildest rumored DMs you'll ever hear.

Plus, there's plenty more where all of that came from.

So, let's get right to it.

The Philadelphia International Airport set a Guinness World Record for the longest line of cheesesteaks, which reached over 1,200 feet. The sandwiches were then served to passengers, all of whom complained that it wasn’t as good as those at a place down the street from where they live.

The Haas F1 team will use a livery featuring Godzilla for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix. It’s the most atomic breath any car has seen since Joy Behar took Uber home from a garlic festival.

Shaq has denied DMing Sabrina Carpenter that he would "keep her farts in cologne bottles" and spray them on himself. That’s not to say he wouldn’t do that; he just didn’t DM her about it.

A beauty pageant contestant in Thailand had her teeth fall out while on stage. Luckily, her talent was living out other people’s recurring nightmares.

A quadruple amputee who is also a professional cornhole player has been accused of murdering someone after an argument and then fleeing in his Tesla. It’s being called "The Crime of the Century That Sounds Most Like It Came From A Mad Libs Book."

Paramount’s woke Star Trek series, "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," has been canceled before the second season has even aired. The network said it decided the show would not live long after if it failed to prosper.

Got all of that?

Good. See you next week.