Godzilla Invades F1 As Haas Unleashes Monster Livery At Suzuka

The livery is part of the American team's partnership with Toho Studios

In all of movie history, there are few characters as instantly recognizable — and as badass — as Godzilla.

Sure, there were those weird phases where they slapped googly eyes on him, made him fight a robo-version of himself, or threw him in a movie with Ferris Bueller, but, hey, haven't we all had our bad haircuts?

Of course, it's also a character synonymous with Japan, a nation whose cities he routinely knocks over, so what better time to throw him on a Formula 1 car than for the Japanese Grand Prix?

…Right, there isn't one, so that's what Haas is doing.

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A couple of weeks ago, the Haas F1 Team announced a deal with Toho Studios, the studio behind the Godzilla movies that come out of Japan.

Their latest flick, starring the King of the Monsters, Godzilla Minus Zero — a follow-up to 2023's spectacular Godzilla Minus One — comes out in the fall. So. Toho partnered with Haas to promote it.

The team released a bunch of Godzilla/Haas merch, and on Tuesday, they unveiled the livery they'll run this weekend at Suzuka.

I mean… There was really no way this could go wrong, was there?

You slap Godzilla on anything it just becomes cooler. That's just science.

Personally, I also think this is the best movie tie-in liveries in F1 history because of how seamlessly it maintains the team's usual identity while injecting it with the movie branding.

Great work from all parties involved.

This also goes to show what a good place Haas is in right now. The team is performing well on track, and they've got some nice sponsorships like this one and a title sponsorship with Toyota Gazoo Racing.

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Remember, within the last six years, this is a team that was sponsored by a phony energy drink and a Russian oligarch.

I'd say it's moving in the right direction.

Haas isn't the only team bringing a special livery to Suzuka. Racing Bulls unveiled a red, cherry-inspired look last week.

Meanwhile, Mercedes — perhaps inspired by their team principal's surname? — will run a front wing with a wolf in a traditional Japanese artwork-inspired style.