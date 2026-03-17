Minor League Baseball Team Pays Homage To A Certain Grisly Scene From 'Fargo'

This nod to the 1996 classic might be one of the best temporary rebrands ever

I'm a big fan of any time a minor league team changes its name and identity for a game or two, but some are better than others.

For every ten "We're the (insert local food)s," there are a few temporary monikers so good they should go full-time. I'm talking first-ballot Hall of Famers like "Beer City Bung Hammers" or "Missouri River Motorboaters."

Now, the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks are getting a name that is just as good as those and pays homage to one of the greatest movies of all-time, Fargo.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

That's right: meet the Fargo-Moorehead Woodchippers.

I think I'm going to need one of those hats.

This is, of course, a reference to a certain scene in which the body of Steve Buscemi's character, Carl Showalter, gets fed into a wood chipper by his former partner in crime, Gaear Grimsrud, played by Peter Stormare.

I would've said "SPOILER ALERT" before that last sentence, but this thing came out in 1996, so if you've been sleeping on it for thirty years, that's on you.

This whole idea coincides with the film's 30th anniversary, and everything about this is perfect (aside from the fact that most of the movie doesn't take place in Fargo, including the wood chipper scene, but that's okay).

Fargo is a movie with enough iconic quotes and references to warrant its own theme night.

I mean, I'm telling you, I can not drive past a Radisson without saying to myself or anyone with me, "Yeah. You know, it's the Radisson, so it's pretty good."

Also, good luck trying to stop talking in a Jerry Lundegaard voice once you've dropped a couple of "You betchas."

It's addictive.

The RedHawks/Woodchippers play in the American Association of Professional Baseball and will play five games under the Woodchippers name this upcoming season.