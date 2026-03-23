UNARMED & DEADLY: ESPN’s Feel-Good Amputee Cornhole Pro Charged In Cold-Blooded Tesla Slaying

Dayton Webber might be literally unarmed, but as the state of Maryland just learned, that didn’t make him any less dangerous.

Quadruple amputee Dayton Webber built a reputation proving that a man with no limbs could do just about anything. He wrestled in middle school, reached the pro ranks of the American Cornhole League and became an ESPN feel-good story.

Now Maryland investigators say that same athlete is accused in a homicide case.

Authorities say Webber was behind the wheel Sunday night when he allegedly shot 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells during an argument. Wells was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Investigators say two witnesses sitting in the back seat later flagged down police near La Plata Road and Radio Station Road in La Plata around 10:25 p.m. The witnesses told deputies that Webber asked them to help pull Wells out of the vehicle, but they refused and ran off.

Nearly two hours later, a resident reported finding a body in a yard in the 10000 block of Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall. Deputies identified the victim as Wells.

After investigators obtained an arrest warrant, Webber’s vehicle was found in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was later located at a nearby hospital, where he was seeking treatment for a medical issue. Virginia authorities later took him into custody on a fugitive-from-justice charge.

Webber is now awaiting extradition to Maryland, where authorities say he will face first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges.

The American Cornhole League said it is aware of the allegations but declined further comment while the legal process continues. It is a jaw-dropping turn for a player once celebrated for overcoming impossible odds. Now, the former inspiration story is at the center of a murder case in Maryland.

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