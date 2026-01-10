'Jackass' Returns, Ken Jennings Vs. Trump & Trevor Lawrence The Human Squat Rack

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday morning, which means it's time to get up to speed on the news you may have missed with a little help from The Punch-Up.

After a two-week holiday hiatus, we're back in action to recap the week.

And what a week it was…

We received word that a new "Jackass" movie is on the way, Ken Jennings took a shot at Trump, and Trevor Lawrence did his best impression of gym equipment.

Plenty more where that came from — plus a couple of stories from the week before because I liked them — so let's get right to work!



A Minnesota hotel lost its status as a Hampton Inn franchise after it refused to allow ICE and DHS to stay there. Worse yet, their complimentary breakfast was nothing but granola bars.

Ben Affleck revealed that his thirteen-year-old son asked him for money to bet on sports. As if that wasn’t bad enough, he wanted to bet that Texas Tech would cover the spread in the Orange Bowl.

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons confirmed the long-standing rumor that the band was once offered millions of dollars to shave their iconic beards in a Super Bowl commercial. They turned it down, and so the deal has since been offered to Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Ex-NFLer Matt Kalil is suing his ex-wife for publicly talking about the size of his penis. It’s unclear if she broke any laws, but attorneys are currently going over the penial codes.

The NHL held its first-ever outdoor game in Florida on Friday night when the Florida Panthers took on the New York Rangers in Miami for this year's Winter Classic. The area around the rink featured fake sand as a nod to Miami’s beaches, and fake snow as a nod to Miami’s abundance of cocaine.

A man in Florida has filed a lawsuit against Outback Steakhouse after the toilet he was using "shattered and collapsed." The incident has the chain rethinking its new "nuclear" Bloomin’ Onion sauce.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.