Billy Gibbons Confirms ZZ Top Rejected Millions To Shave For Super Bowl Ad

There aren't too many bands that people know as soon as they see a picture of the band members, but ZZ Top is one of them, and that's thanks to the beards, which are easily the most famous facial hair in rock history.

That's why it has long been rumored that Gilette once offered the band a million dollars to shave them off for a Super Bowl ad.

Guitarist and vocalist Billy Gibbons talked about this in an interview with comedian Jay Mohr and confirmed that the rumor was true.

And not only was it true, but he said that he, late bassist Dusty Hill, and ironically-named drummer Frank Beard (who, in another stroke of irony, doesn't sport a big beard) were offered a million dollars each to take part in the marketing stunt.

"It's true," Gibbons said on the Mohr Stories podcast.

"Was that Gillette?" Mohr asked.

"They deny it," the guitar god responded.

Gibbons confirmed that the razor giant wanted them to shave their beards for a Super Bowl commercial. However, the dollar amount wasn't a million dollars total; it was even better.

"It was a million dollars per man," he said.

That's a tantalizing offer, but remember, these are iconic beards. Gibbons said that they ran the offer past music industry PR guru Bob Merlis.

"I said, Bob, we got this offer…. I said, 'We've been offered a million dollars each to shave on TV.' He said, well, he said, 'The money's good… You might as well consider doing it, but I'm not so sure any of you guys know what's under there.'

"So we passed, and our fans loved it. Word got out."

I love it. How could you not?

There are so many bands that would've shaved their beards and then been like, "Is there anything else you'd like me to shave? Seriously, just say the word."

Not ZZ Top, they're the real rock and roll deal, and the beards are still going strong as they have since the late 1970s.