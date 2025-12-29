Man Files Lawsuit Against Outback Claiming 'Severe Bodily Injury' After Toilet In Use 'Shattered & Collapsed'

This lawsuit has nothing to do with bread, onions, or steak sauce.

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against an Outback Steakhouse in Ocala, Florida. Not because they refused to bring him anymore of the complimentary bread. They didn’t short him on sauce for his Bloomin' Onion either.

His issue with the chain restaurant location has to do with the facilities. In particular, one of the toilets which he claims "shattered and collapsed" while he was using it. This one hits home for me. That's a joke I use frequently when referring to using the bathroom.

Michael Green filed his complaint against Outback Steakhouse of Florida, LLC on December 9, reports Ocala-News. According to the complaint, while he was "seated on the toilet in the handicap stall, the toilet suddenly shattered and collapsed beneath [him], causing him to fall."

The incident, which happened back on March 26, caused "severe bodily injury," again, according to the complaint. Green's attorneys with a personal injury law firm blame the business for not properly maintaining or inspecting the toilet.

They claim the restaurant failed to "ensure the toilet was secured to the floor" and knew or should have known about the "unreasonably dangerous condition."

Green claims in the lawsuit that he has suffered "significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function and/or permanent and significant scarring."

There's also the pain and suffering, medical expenses, and lost wages from the alleged toilet shattering incident. He's seeking $50,000 in damages.

Not the Kind of Outback Experience Anyone Wants

This is a tough one. Not only because of the aforementioned joke that I frequently make, which, by the way, has nothing to do with my weight, more the damage I expect to inflict.

Anyway, that's not the point here. The other reasons this is a tough one are, if the toilet was in fact not properly secured, then the business doesn’t have a wobbly, loose toilet to stand on here, do they?

I'm no attorney, but it seems like a disaster waiting to happen. On the other hand, what is going on with the customer? Not that a toilet should shatter or collapse, allegedly. But certain details could help determine what happened in the handicap stall that March day.

We'll leave that to the courts. Although I do expect this is a lawsuit that we'll be monitoring closely.