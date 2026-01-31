Bill Belichick Gets Snubbed, The Boss Protests And President Paris?

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

Bill Belichick became quite possibly the Hall of Fame snub to end all snubs, Bruce Springsteen threw together a protest song about ICE, and could we see a Paris Hilton presidential run?

Joe Rogan revealed that the Golden Globes were charging a $500 entry fee to be considered in their new Best Podcast category. If you want to spend hundreds and be surrounded by woke idiots, just go to Whole Foods.

Bruce Springsteen released a new anti-Trump protest song called "Streets of Minneapolis." It sounds like any other Springsteen song, just colder.

Paris Hilton says she would run for president, but only if she can paint the White House pink. She reconsidered upon realizing pink would clash with the green of the South Lawn.

Bill Belichick was shockingly not voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. It’s an insane omission: third all-time in wins, six Super Bowl rings, and a 24-year-old girlfriend, if those aren’t Hall of Fame numbers, nothing is!

New census data shows that California has lost an estimated 200,000 people since 2020, while Texas and Florida have gained millions. At least California still leads in one department: street feces.

Neil Young offered his entire collection of music to Greenlanders amid controversy over the Arctic island between the US and NATO. Luckily, Greenland is the only place cold and miserable enough that people would enjoy listening to Neil Young songs.



