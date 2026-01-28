Springsteen’s Minneapolis Protest Song About ICE Is So Bad It’ll Send A Shiver Up Your Spine

Minneapolis is in the news a lot these days, and Bruce Springsteen has decided to air his grievances about the situation there.

Through song, maaaaaaaan…

And it stinks.

Now, of course, I would imagine I don't agree with The Boss on a ton of political issues. That said, I have never heard a song that was quickly thrown together to capitalize on current events — regardless of political leanings — and thought, "Now, that's a toe-tapper I need on my Spotify playlist!"

"Streets of Minneapolis" has not done anything to change this perception. It has some of the most cringe-inducing lyrics I've heard recently, and I just listened to the new Megadeth album today (sorry, I love them… but it's true).

Here it is, but be warned, you will have shivers firing up your spine within seconds.

Oof… It's so cold, the last thing I needed was douche chills like that.

Allow me to select some excerpts, starting with the opening verse:

Through the winter's ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

'Neath an occupier's boots

King Trump's private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

This sounds like a parody of a Bruce Springsteen song. I do, however, like that he probably cracked open Google Maps or asked ChatGPT for a notable Minneapolis street.

Also, how many times are you going to cram the word "ice" in there? We know what you're getting at!

Then there are the lines that sound like Bruce's writing process involves watching "The View" and just jotting down whatever Jabberwocky nonsense they have to say:

Now they say they're here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown, my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight

I swear, didn't Sunny Hostin say that exact thing word for word?

And then there's the chorus:

Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home, they killed and roamed

In the winter of '26

We'll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

I mean, the "strangers in our midst" that they're going after are criminals and fraudsters, often violent ones, but alright.

Look, did anyone expect anything else from a mega lib like The Boss? No. In fact, if it didn't sound like it was written by some angst-ridden freshman at a liberal arts college, I'd be worried something was wrong with him.

But it's possible for multiple things to be true: it can be a tragedy that people died, while also noting the mistakes and decisions of all parties involved — the victims themselves, to law enforcement, to protesters/agitators, to political leaders — that led to it.

I mean, if we're being honest about it, Bruce should've written about how if Minnesota had been on top of that welfare fraud situation and cooperated with federal law enforcement from the jump, we wouldn't be having these problems.

But Bruce isn't interested in solving problems, assessing things honestly, or getting to the root of why they happened. The song would've gone a bit differently if he were.

He just takes the same tired route every time, cashes his check, and kicks back in his mansion.