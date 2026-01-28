President Trump Believes Bill Belichick Hall Of Fame Snub Is 'Ridiculous' And Should Be 'Overturned'

We knew this was coming and the Pro Football Hall of Fame should have braced for it when selectors failed to elect Bill Belichick as a first-ballot Hall of Famer: Donald Trump isn't happy.

The President of the United States took to his Truth Social account Wednesday morning to give his opinion about Belichick not being selected.

President Trump Comes To Belichick Defense

And predictably, he wasn't happy.

"It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and watchable "Sissy" kickoff rule that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Trump wrote on his Truth Social.

"Both are ridiculous and should be overturned."

Well, let's agree with the President.

And disagree.

The new kickoff rule is not in any way, um, delicate. There is a lot of violence on that play and it actually has led to more runbacks (as opposed to touchbacks) and better field position for offenses on average, which is precisely what the NFL wanted.

So there's that.

No Chance HOF Changes Results

As to Belichick not being selected for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, I completely agree it is ridiculous. It is an embarrassment.

Multiple Hall of Fame voters I've talked to in the last 24 hours agree with me. My guess is some in the Pro Football Hall of Fame itself think this is a cringe-causing result.

But …

There is zero chance the voting result on Belichick is going to be overturned.

That is just not done. It has never happened since the Pro Football Hall of Fame elected its first class in 1963 and there is no chance it's going to begin now.

And, by the way, I understand the President's distaste for Belichick not making it. They're friends, as much as these two men have friends.

So, obviously, the President is going to come to the aid of his friend. It's a nice gesture. It shows loyalty.

It's good to have the leader of the free world on your side. It's certainly better than having him against you, as Maduro found out.

Hall Of Fame Not Changing Bylaws

But nothing is going to change about this situation.

A recasting of ballots by the Hall of Fame would require a total rewrite of the Hall's bylaws. That's not happening between now and Feb 5 when the 2026 class is announced. It would also require a re-vote and even that is an uncertainty because the people who declined to vote for Belichick may actually dig in.

And since some of those people are definitely not MAGA, they might really, really dig in against Belichick and the President's wishes.

The only change that is likely to come out of all of this is perhaps the Hall of Fame will change its voting structure in the future. That isn't going to change anything this year.