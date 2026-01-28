Neil Young Tries To Stick It To Trump By Giving Greenland His Music For Free

Neil Young loves using who can and can't listen to his music for political grandstanding purposes

Fear not, people of Greenland; Neil Young is here to save you!

With food? No.

With anti-polar bear mace? No.

With flannel shirts and floppy hats?! No!

With his music!

…*Crickets* (if they have those in Greenland. Might be too cold).

Remember when Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify because he was mad about the company putting out Joe Rogan's podcast? No one really cared that much, and he eventually brought his tunes back to the platform.

Now, he's doing the opposite, and letting Greenlanders listen to his tunes for free to… I'm not really sure. Stick it to Donald Trump, maybe?

Because there's no better way to dunk on people than by giving away your work for free.

"I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government," Young wrote on his blog. "It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality."

It's so funny, because if we've learned anything from U2, it's that only two guys in the band can have cool nicknames (sorry, Larry) and that people hate when you give them music for free.

They'll happily steal it on their own, but if you give it to them, they're pissed.

Back in 2014, U2 gave their album Songs of Innocence to all Apple users, and people hated them for it. By the reaction, you'd have thought Bono had held an old lady's arms behind her back while the Edge hit her in the stomach with his Gibson Explorer, then stole Certs and Luden's cough drops out of her purse.

No, they just gave everyone free tunes.

I'm curious how many Greenlanders will take Neil up on this. I'm guessing not many. Anyone who would be fired up already has his stuff, and anyone who's not a big Neil Young fan probably already pays for a streaming service that allows them to listen to Neil Young, plus almost every other artist since the advent of the wax cylinder.

It's quite the grandstanding gesture, but I get the feeling it will be met with a lot of, "Thanks; we're good though."

Not only will they not be blasting "Rockin’ in the Free World," it'll probably be quiet enough to hear a puffin fart.