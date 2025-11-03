PSA: November 3 Is NOT Christmastime

Call me the Grinch, but can we pump the breaks a little on the holiday spirit?

A couple of days ago, my buddy, and fellow Florida man, Zach Dean, shared the news that everyone's "favorite" harbinger of the holidays, Mariah Carey, has announced her arrival.

While it seems a little early to start this literal and figurative song and dance, I brushed it off as just a desperate Mimi trying to cling to her last shred of relevance (I say this as a big fan of her music, I swear).

However, looking around me since the calendar flipped from October to November, I've seen some disturbing instances of premature celebration that have me feeling a little miffed.

For starters, and I know I've made my feelings very clear about this in the past, you don't need to start decorating your house for Christmas the minute you put the Halloween lights away.

Yet, the road to my son's daycare this morning was littered with houses in the preliminary stages of Yuletide trappings.

Give it a rest, people!

Not only that, but my favorite shopping destination, Target, has completely stripped down from Halloween and is already in full-blown Christmas mode.

Nutcrackers and stockings now adorn all the back aisles of our local Target before the Halloween candy could even get put on clearance.

Not to be outdone by the sights of the holiday season, the sounds are just as prevalent, and I'm not talking about the former Mrs. Nick Cannon either.

My Spotify has been begging me to check out some of their new Christmas-themed playlists "just in time for the holidays."

A little early, don't you think?

My wife's TikTok is already starting in on the festivities as well, meaning it's being pumped into our social media spheres, too.

Look, I love Christmas. It's unequivocally my favorite holiday, but whatever happened to living in the moment?

We still have plenty of time left before the frenzy of December hits, so why is everyone in such a hurry for the manic rush of the holidays to hit?

It was 81 degrees outside yesterday in Fort Lauderdale, which is a South Florida problem, sure, but still, for crying out loud, we aren't even close to Christmas yet!

Fast forwarding to Christmas would mean missing out on a ton of great football and Thanksgiving (another phenomenal holiday), among many other things. So can we pump the breaks a little bit?

Put the Santa Claus-themed pajamas on the shelf for another month. Keep the Christmas lights in the garage. And, for God's sake, can we wait until after Black Friday before I have to hear "Simply Having A Wonderful Christmastime" blaring from your phone speakers?

Thank you for your attention to this important issue.