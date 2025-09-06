Putting Your Holiday Decorations Up Too Early Makes You A Massive Loser

Halloween decorations on September 1? I think I'd rather move to North Korea!

Every morning when I take my son to daycare, I pass by a very nondescript row of houses.

They're quaint and cozy, and they look like something straight out of an old Americana movie.

I hardly even notice them most of the time, but on Tuesday, September 2 (yes, the date is important), one of those nondescript houses suddenly became very "descript."

A giant skeleton sat on the front lawn as a centerpiece while it was flanked by decorative headstones with nauseatingly "clever" Halloween puns written on them.

The house was even adorned with lights and neon signs in the window.

The owner must have literally been counting down the days until September 1, when he thought it would be appropriate to bust those bad boys out.

I was suddenly filled with boiling contempt, because nothing makes me angrier than overzealous holiday decorators.

Call me old-fashioned, but you shouldn't be decorating your house for Halloween until October 1 at the absolute earliest. Anything before that should be grounds to have you added to a no-fly list.

I honestly have more respect for people who forget to take their decorations down than for the early birds who think it's cute to celebrate Halloween before the NFL season has even started.

It's President's Day weekend and your Christmas lights are still up? Hey, we're all adults with other responsibilities; it happens!

And don't even get me started on decorations for "ancillary" holidays.

No, you don't have to put up lights and lawn ornaments for St. Patrick's Day or Valentine's Day.

Stop assaulting my ocular cavities with a light show that would make Motley Crue blush for the sixth and eighth most popular holidays, respectively.

A quick scroll on X calmed my fears that I was the only one who felt this way, as it looks like this was a more mainstream opinion than I realized initially.

But you know who is really at fault here?

Stores like Target and Walmart who start selling their holiday decor earlier every year.

As a matter of fact, Dollar Tree, it is too early, so shut up!

We've all been conditioned by Big Retail to start buying back-to-school supplies after 4th of July and Christmas lights in September like a bunch of sheep.

We should be living in the moment.

Enjoy the last burning embers of summer, people! Stop always looking forward to the next thing, because, as Ferris Bueller once said: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around every once in a while, you could miss it."

Am I crazy? Or do you agree this is way too early to be decorating for Halloween? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know what you think!