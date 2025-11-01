Hollywood Lib Mariah Carey Shares Disgusting Video Before The Blood Is Even Dry On Halloween

Well, it's happened. The inevitable has happened. It's here now, and there is no where we can run or hide from it.

Mariah Carey has officially thawed. And when the clock struck midnight this morning, and Halloween went dark, she pounced like a rabid bear coming out of a long, deep hibernation.

Michael Myers was still out murdering babysitters. Jason was slashing campers. Freddy was just gearing up for a big night of dreams.

And Mariah was already belting out the most overplayed, overrated, disgusting Christmas song of the holiday season.

On Nov. 1!

The disrespect is absurd at this point

Every year, like clockwork, she comes out of the abyss to take over the second Halloween ends. And this year was no different.

Mariah Carey is here, boys and girls, and she's just warming up. It's disgusting, frankly. It angers me every single year, and I KNOW it's coming. But that doesn't matter. It still pisses me off.

The disrespect for A) Halloween, and B) Thanksgiving, is insane. And I'm not just talking about Mariah. I'm talking about society. Lowe's. Home Depot. Home Goods. Target. You name it. You're all complicit here.

We're all so eager to start "the holiday season," but why? It's long enough as it is. Do we really need to start it seconds after October ends? There's plenty of time. I promise. By the end of December, we're all going to be so sick of "the holiday season" we'll be BEGGING for January to save us.

You know what I was doing last night at midnight? I was watching Halloween. The original. You know why? Because I still have a shred of decency and class. I have some morals. Some standards.

I'm not saying we have to wait a month to start decorating for Christmas. But can we at least wait a few weeks? Can you give me seven more days of peace before I have to hear Mariah Carey blast this dumb song on every single FM radio station known to man?

And don't even get me started on Thanksgiving. The absolute disrespect shown to Thanksgiving in this country is out of control. Halloween I get. It's a niche holiday for folks.

But Thanksgiving? We just gloss over it at this point. Some folks are waking up today and decorating for Christmas. Maybe even some of you folks reading this right now. And if not you, your wives certainly are.

It's an epidemic, and it's gross. Mariah Carey has defrosted.

We've lost.