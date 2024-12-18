Mariah Carey Signed Rihanna's Boob At Her Final 'Christmas Time Tour' Show

Mariah Carey and Rihanna came together for an iconic Christmas collaboration of sorts in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. It was a moment that will surely go down in music history.

At the final show of Mariah's Christmas Time Tour at the Barclays Center, the 55-year-old singer took a moment to walk off-stage and greet the one and only Rihanna. While doing so, she signed her boob.

Yet another reason why we affectionately refer to Mariah as the Queen of Christmas this time of year. She's all over the radio, she's been out on tour, and here she is rising to meet this special occasion.

The entire interaction was caught on camera, from Rihanna waving Mariah over to the boob signing and the hug afterward. What a moment. A couple of legends being legends.

"I need a signature. Who has a Sharpie?," Rihanna says as the Queen of Christmas arrives. After a Sharpie is found, she says, "Sign my tit!"

As Mariah signs her name in red on the star's boob, Rihanna calls the moment iconic, then grabs the microphone and tells the crowd, "Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y'all! This shit is f*cking epic!"

Mariah Carey has more Christmas gifts in store before packing it in completely

It's F-ing epic indeed. What more do you want from Mariah after all that? How about a performance to kickoff Netflix's NFL coverage on Christmas Day? Good, because you're going to get that too.

The streaming service announced earlier this month, "Fresh off of her largest and most spectacular Christmas tour to date, Carey is set to dazzle fans this year with a taped performance of her record-breaking single, All I Want for Christmas Is You."

That's a lot of Mariah, but you can't take the Queen of Christmas crown and not be all over the radio, on tour, signing boobs, and kicking off the first-ever Christmas Gameday Netflix stream.

It wouldn’t feel right. It wouldn’t be Christmas without Mariah Carey all over the place all the time.