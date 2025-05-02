The Protest Outside Of Donald Trump's Alabama Address Was One Of The Most Pathetic Things You'll Ever See

While you all (and me!) were watching Everybody Loves Raymond reruns Thursday night on TV Land, Donald Trump was busy giving the commencement address at the University of Alabama's graduation.

Roll tide, baby! Trump AND Nick Saban both speaking? In the same room? In the great state of Alabama? My God. It's so American, it hurts. I love this country.

Anyway, it was a great night for all the 'Bama graduates. All the fans. All the parents and faculty. Trump spoke for a billion hours. It turned into a rally, which should surprise no one. At one point, he told all the fine graduates that world leaders are now kissing his ass.

And if you can't take THAT into the real world as you get your degree, what are you even doing?

All in all, it was a great night … unless, of course, you were one of the insufferable boomers/pink-haired baristas outside the graduation protesting the 47th president. They did NOT have a great night …

… clearly:

This is so pathetic

Goodness gracious. It's just so embarrassing. What are we doing here? I can't believe real people actually volunteered their time for that.

Actual humans gave up their Thursday evenings to camp outside the graduation, hold up little signs, and spew BS into a megaphone, all because they don't like Donald Trump.

What a crew. Look at those folks. It just looks like it smells awful. You know when you can just smell certain videos? Like when I see old clips of Blockbuster Video?

You can smell this video, and it's pungent.

But also, just listen to this nonsense being said at this protest. At one point, you can hear some beta Gen-Zer yell, "Donald Trump hates you!"

Other gems include: "playground of a fascist!" "A man who hates universities!" and the "Trump preys on the uneducated" sign. Good one!

You also had some of these insufferable Libs climbing on what appears to be a playground net so they could … get a better look? Take a load off? I don't know, but it looked like a blast.

Anyway, while all of these poor saps were outside bitching and moaning – and lying, of course – all the normal folks were inside, in the AC, listening to Nick Saban and Donald Trump.

Choose your party, boys and girls. We ain't the same.

Roll tide.