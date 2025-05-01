Nick Saban Jokes With Donald Trump About ‘Red Button’ Inside Oval Office During Speech At Alabama Graduation

President Donald Trump took to the stage Thursday night at the University of Alabama to kick off graduation weekend for students, and he had a lot to say about the Crimson Tide's football program, along with former coach Nick Saban.

As the President arrived back in Tuscaloosa for the second time in the past eight months, having attended the Georgia vs. Alabama football game last season, Donald Trump started his speech by highlighting the athletic department's success over the years.

But, before he took to the podium, legendary head coach Nick Saban described himself as the opening act for the President.

"I feel like I’m the warm-up band for The Rolling Stones," Nick Saban joked.

Acting as the self-proclaimed ‘warm up’ act for Trump, the former Alabama coach went into storytelling mode, discussing a trip to the White House following the 2017 season, where a little red button was waiting to be pushed, which player Rashaan Evans finally decided to test.

"You know, when you win the National Championship you get to go to the White House, and it's a great experience for our players each and every year," Saban started. "When we won in 2017, President Trump was there in 2018, very gracious as a host. He was the first President to invite us into the Oval Office. So, I take the three captains into the Oval Office, and the President's very nice to everybody. He's got this very auspicious box on his desk that has a red button on top. One of the players said ‘Is that what you launch the missiles with?’, and he said ‘well, push it and find out’.

"Player said ‘nah, I don't want to do that', then the President said ‘go ahead, go ahead. push it, see what happens’. So, Rashaan Evans finally got the guts up and pushed the red button. Some lady came in with a coke on a tray."

President Trump Praises Nick Saban, Reminds Students About His Retirement

For the students at Alabama, obviously one of the wildest things that transpired over the past four to five years was Nick Saban deciding it was time to retire.

That moment in January of 2024 will go down in the college football history books, which led to a ripple-effect in the sport, with Alabama hiring Kalen DeBoer to replace the legendary coach.

During his speech on Thursday night, Donald Trump made sure to remind graduates that they witnessed history unfold on the Alabama campus when Saban decided to retire from coaching. But, the President also had a few jokes, especially when he called for Saban to return, before making sure to point out that Kalen DeBoer was doing a great job as the current head coach.

"As a student at Alabama, you'll always remember where you were when your head coach, Nick Saban, retired. Remember that? Because he's done such a fantastic job. What a great job, let's bring him back. No, you have a great coach now though."

While Donald Trump seemed to be having a good time with the former coach, I would imagine a number of people inside Coleman Coliseum were ready to take him up on the proposition of Saban returning.

As he finished discussing Alabama athletics, while pointing out how good of a job Nate Oats did with the basketball team this past season, Donald Trump made sure to poke the bear a bit while throwing a few jabs at Auburn, leading to cheers inside the arena.

"Not only is Alabama a great football school, it's now one of the nation's best basketball schools," Trump proclaimed.

I think it's safe to say that the President will be returning to Tuscaloosa again in the near future, most likely at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Judging by the reaction during the Georgia game this past season, I'd imagine Alabama fans will gladly welcome him back.