Donald Trump Talks 'Protecting Women's Sports' At University Of Alabama Speech

President Donald Trump delivered a commencement address to the University of Alabama 2025 graduating class on Thursday evening, and was in his usual fine form.

Trump was welcomed to the stage with a roaring "USA" chant, and immediately cracked a joke about everyone there remembering important moments, like when head football coach Nick Saban retired.

He also said he "loves this place," in part because he won the state by 45 points in the last election. Knowing his audience, he made plenty of references to Alabama's football success.

"Today, it's my pleasure to return to this campus. Nowhere I'd rather be than Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Titletown that's what it's become," he said.

Speaking of sports, one of the loudest ovations of the night during Trump's speech came when he talked about preventing transgender athletes from dominating women's sports.

"As long as I'm president, we'll always protect women's sports," he said. "Men will not play in women's sports. No way."

After a long pause for cheering, Trump said, "They say it's an 80/20 issue, it's more like a 97/3 issue."

He also praised Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her handling of COVID, saying, "Let's give a big round of applause to the leaders of this state who chose liberty over lockdowns."

Donald Trump Gives Advice, Talks Accomplishments At Alabama Address

He gave the members of the graduating class a long list of advice for their future careers while celebrating his accomplishments through the first 100 days of his second term. And poking fun at former President Joe Biden and the failures of his administration.

"We're in the golden age of America," he said. "We've done things that nobody thought even possible." He said we're bringing the country back after four years of incompetence.

"We were run by people that didn't have a clue, and I'm trying to be nice," he said of Joe Biden.

"You're at the start of something very, very big," Trump continued. "We're in the midst of another kind of revolution, a revolution of winning and a revolution of common sense."

"We will, very quickly, make America great again."

Trump talked about the massive decline in illegal border crossings, saying that the media and the Democrat Party acted as if new legislation was needed, when all we needed was "a new president."

He said that the graduating class is needed to help "win for America." And to do so, they need to "treat every day like a home game versus Auburn."

In classic Trump fashion, he then went after the journalism majors in the audience, saying he's "had a lot of problems" with them. Before saying he was only joking. Though he did bring up how the media's overwhelming bias has led to a decline in trust among the public.

"We need a great and free press," he said. "Your task is so important and it's to build a media that Americans can trust and remember. The people of this country know the truth when they hear it. We have to be able to trust our media."

In a free-wheeling section of his second term, he celebrated that the tech people in his second term are "kissing my ass" now, and that "it's better this way" than when they were antagonistic in 2016.

Towards the end of his speech, he once again spoke about the male athletes competing in women's sports, referencing how there's been several volleyball players hurt by males competing against females. Like say, Blaire Fleming, who was accused of helping get a teammate injured during the 2024 season.

He spoke about how Olympians were impacted, like the boxer who said she'd never been hit as hard as she was hit by a male competitor.

Trump also referenced female swimmers who've been impacted, and those hoping to break records in women's sports only to lose out to a "transitioned" person.

To cheers, he asked the crowd how refreshing it was for a president to tell them obvious truths, such as "Speech is not violence," and "men cannot become women." It sure is.

He closed by telling the graduating class to "Believe in the American dream," and never give up in pursuit of what they love. Good advice for all of us. And of course, the now-famous Trump dance.