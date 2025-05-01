Phil Mickelson Wages War With Smelly Chuck Schumer Over This Disgusting Move

In case y'all were still wondering which side of the political aisle Phil Mickelson falls on … I think you should have your answer now. Just a guess.

In recent months, Lefty has been relatively outspoken about his views, especially over on Elon's Twitter. He ain't a fan of the Big D Democrats, which we can certainly understand. The party is insufferable. Intolerable. At this point, probably beyond saving.

They claim to love women, but really hate them. They claim to love our country, but also burn it to the ground every day. They claim to love safety, but also stick up for murderers and rapists just because they hate Donald Trump.

So, yeah, you know – an easy party to mock. And mock, Phil does! His latest victim? The OG ring leader of that rag-tag party, Lyin' Chuck Schumer!

Get 'em, Phil!

What a scumbag move here

What a disgusting person. God, I cannot stand Chuck Schumer.

"The SAVE Act [will] restore Jim Crow. [Let] me be clear: I will not let the SAVE Act become law. Every Senate Democrat, every single one of us, is united against it. They need 60 votes. The SAVE Act is DOA."

Piss allllll the way off, Chuck. I mean, seriously. This dude is just the worst. They're all bad, but Chuck is a special kind of awful.

This is who the Dems are, though. The second Donald Trump puts his fingerprints on something, even if it's common sense – like REQUIRING PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP TO VOTE! – they shit all over it.

They'd rather have MS-13 thugs infiltrating country, and illegals flooding the polls, then agree with Trump on one single thing. It's disgusting. It's un-American. It's insulting, frankly, to you, me, and everyone else in this country.

So good on Phil Mickelson for calling this wacko out. He's a blowhard, and a faker, and a traitor, and Phil ain't standing for it any longer. That's #MyLefty. I know folks soured on him years ago when he joined LIV, but I never wavered.

Phil is one of the good guys. Might have a bit of a gambling problem, but he's still one of the good guys.

And, at the end of the day, at least he can grill a hamburger.

Idiot: