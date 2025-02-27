Lyin' Chuck Schumer, Who Has Never Held A Real Job In His Life, Blasted For Elon Musk Comments

Lyin' Chuck Schumer continues to PANIC over Donald J. Trump and, more recently, Elon Musk. This guy is a basket-case right now.

Him, AOC, and that Jasmine Crockett character who nobody had ever heard of until about a month ago. That's the new Big 3 for the Dems. What a team!

Anyway, Lyin' Chuck is the leader of that ragtag bunch, mainly because he's a billion and has been in government since 1975. That's right. 1975! Chuck's first year working in the insufferable government was during the Gerald Ford administration! Amazing.

Besides that, and grilling a MEAN hamburger, Chuck doesn't really know much else in life. That's it. So, when he ran his mouth in congress yesterday about DOGE, specifically telling billionaire Elon Musk how to run and operate a business, Americans NOTICED.

Sit this out, Chucky!

I mean, I could go on and on – but I won't. You get the picture. We don't have all day here.

Yeah, Chuck Schumer just doesn't get it. Or, maybe he does, and he's just trolling? Or, maybe he's just an idiot. I'm gonna assume it's that last one until I'm told otherwise.

Slashing things to shit is exactly what big businesses do, by the way. That's Big Business 101, especially when a new Sheriff comes to town. You wanna save money? You trim the fat.

I know Chuck doesn't know what a layoff is, but most folks do because most folks have been a part of one at one point or another.

Their stupidity is truly amazing when you think about it. I always think I'm gonna grow tired of it and stop blogging about it, but then Chuck Schumer fires off dumbass takes like this, and it reels me right back in. Every, single, time.

Elon bought Twitter a few years ago, and instantly reduced it by, like, 80%. And now it's a well-oiled machine. The lefties hate it and they've all gone to Bluesky, whatever that is, but that's OK. Frankly, it's just made the place even better.

So, I'm gonna go ahead and trust Elon on this one, Chuck. No offense.

Can't wait to see what we slash today! Hope Chuck got his five-point bulletin sent back to Doge!