Lyin' Chuck Schumer, Who Cannot Grill A Hamburger, Gets Rightfully Blasted For His Pete Hegseth Comment

I've seen a ton of bad takes in the past few days with all this Pete Hegseth crap. The Democrats embarrassed themselves in a way I didn't think possible during the confirmation hearing, and the media meltdown has been second to none.

Frankly, I didn't think it was possible for the Libs to get any more insufferable, which is probably a stupid thing of me to think. This is the Democratic Party of 2025. Of course they can get worse. When you're unhinged, anything is possible.

Right on cue, Chuck Schumer – the same genius who couldn't grill a hamburger just last summer – decided to chime in on all the Hegseth drama late yesterday by calling him … unqualified. That's right.

Unqualified. Cryin' Chuck Schumer, who, at 74, literally could not figure out a grill, thinks Pete Hegseth is unqualified for the job of defense secretary.

What a moment:

What a comment here from Chuck

I mean, my God. It's perfect. These people are NUTS. Certifiably insane. They just don't get it. They never will. I've never seen a group of humans – and I'm talking about all the Libs – who are so woefully unaware. It's stunning, really.

Dude, you couldn't grill a burger. When a picture like THAT goes viral, you literally have to sit out every other conversation for the rest of eternity. Frankly, it's grounds for termination. If I was Chuck, I would've resigned the next morning. Because you can't come back from that. It's not possible or plausible. Not in this climate.

If you can't grill a hamburger, you can't call someone unfit to do anything, ever. You're automatically disqualified. Just like that. Sorry, I don't make the rules, I just enforce them.

Hey, Chuck. Maybe focus a little more on your sear, and a little less on the most decorated, most qualified person to defend this country in decades.

The adults are back in the room now, pal. We're good. Thanks for piping it, but we're good.

And remember, you turn the propane to the LEFT to turn it on. Not the right. That's never been a problem for you before, so I can't imagine why it would be now. That's Step 1. After you figure that out, we'll talk seasonings and grill times.