Democrats' Behavior With Pete Hegseth Was Childish, Disgusting & Maybe The Most Pathetic Thing I've Ever Seen

Look, I don't like to dabble in the serious political stuff too much. Mainly, because I don't really get any of it.

I'm a sports guy. I'm the Nightcaps guy. I like to talk about hot girls and Traeger smokers and playing 18 with the boys. Hardcore politics? Not my lane. Hookstead can talk about Benghazi till he's blue in the face and I would never read a word. Nothing against him, I just don't care.

But when these clips of Pete Hegseth dealing with insufferable, deranged, sometimes psychotic Democratic senators during yesterday's hearing started circulating on the internet, I had to jump in. They're amazing. Truly, I can't stop watching them.

I knew the Dems were nuts. I knew they were so far gone, and so far left, and so batshit insane that most of their own party stopped recognizing them years ago.

But I didn't realize it was this bad. I didn't realize they were this childish, and this pathetic, and this, frankly, dumb (looking at you, Liz Warren!).

I guess it's my fault for being naive. Maybe they've always been this stupid? I doubt it, but who knows?

Anyway, the clips are insane. This Pete Hegseth fella (big Fox guy, I hear) deserves a raise right off the bat, assuming he does, indeed, become our next Defense Secretary.

What patience:

These people are lost

I mean, my God. I included that last clip of Scott Jennings – another hero – just because it really sums up everything I was thinking while thumbing through all those clips. And believe me, there are plenty more out there, I just have things to do and places to be. You get the picture.

Just when you thought the Dems had reached peak insane levels – especially with the COVID stuff – they prove that they have so much left in the tank. Like, they'll never stop, will they? They'll never learn. Ever.

Donald Trump just kicked Kamala Harris' ass in the election. It was a landslide, Dems, sorry. I know you don't wanna call it that, but it was.

He won the popular vote. He crushed the electoral vote. He was given a clear mandate by the American people. It was all, frankly, a huge "F-U" to the Democratic Party. And yet, here they are, months later, proving once again that they'll never learn. They'll never change.

They'll never just … stop being insane lunatics who are so deranged they give actual Democratic Americans no choice but to go to the Republican Party. And believe me, that is happening every single day. Can you blame them?

This is why Trump won. This is what's become of these insufferable, lunatic, far-left Libs. Showing their true colors with Pete Hegseth, who was, by far, the smartest person in the room yesterday.

And, of course, it showed. Time and time again.

Easy vote. He's in. Thank God. We're on to the next one.