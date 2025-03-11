Phil Mickelson Posts Support For Elon Musk

Elon Musk has become one of the most hated men in America, mostly due to the tolerant political left losing its collective mind over someone attempting to cut government spending and waste. Tesla dealerships have been vandalized, cars have been attacked, he's been inaccurately accused of being a Nazi, seen mass protests…just in the past few weeks.

But Musk does have at least one prominent supporter: legendary LIV Tour golfer Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson has begun to speak up more frequently about political issues on his X account, and on Tuesday, he gave a glowing recommendation for Musk and his efforts at DOGE. He re-posted a video of Musk explaining the savings DOGE has found and expects to find, adding a very supportive note.

"It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible," he posted. "We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude. Nicole Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime."

Phil Mickelson Willing To Speak Out Despite Violent Backlash

Someone with Phil Mickelson's stature and prominence willing to speak out despite the extreme, violent backlash spreading throughout the country is valuable and important.

It's important that there are more voices standing up for common sense and efforts to make the country fiscally responsible, as opposed to the runaway money-printing factory it's become. Musk is far from perfect, and DOGE's cuts may or may not reach the heights he's hoping for.

But it's clear that the status quo is not working, that the national debt is unsustainable, and that there is an extraordinary amount of waste and bloat in the federal bureaucracy. The fact that Musk is willing to take on the challenge of trying to fix it, without pay or other benefits, is laudable.

Naturally, the left has reacted with its usual, predictable amount of absurdity and hyperbole. Acting as if cutting the size of government is "fascism." Saying that Musk is a "Nazi" because he made an awkward hand gesture, and despite his decades of support for the Jewish people. Vandalizing and destroying property of those they disagree with politically.

At least Phil Mickelson sees through it.