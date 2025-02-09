Pete Hegseth Sends Clear Warning To America's Enemies With Just A Few Words: WATCH

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continues to signal it's a new day in America.

Hegseth and President Donald Trump have been running at breakneck speed when it comes to turning around the Pentagon.

They've been in their jobs only since late January, but it's clear nonsense won't be tolerated. America is going to return to its old ways and that means deterring our enemies. Trump declared Cartels terrorist organizations, Hegseth made it clear all options will be considered to deal with them, DEI and wokeness are being targeted and the goal of the military is simple:

Kill bad people and protect the USA.

Pete Hegseth sends clear message to the world about America's power.

The Sec. Def. held a town hall Friday for members of the military, and he made one thing crystal clear:

Weakness invites aggression, and that will no longer be tolerated.

"Unfortunately, over the last couple years, we've seen events that have occurred that have created the perception - reality or perception - but I would argue more perception of American weakness. Whether it's what happened in Afghanistan. By the way, we're going to have accountability for. Deserve accountability for what happened in Afghanistan. For what happened on October 7th. The war that was unleashed in Ukraine. Chaos happens when the perception of American strength is not complete. And, so, we aim to reestablish that deterrence, and it starts with our own southern border. It starts with the defense of the homeland," Hegseth told people in attendance.

He called out the "invasion" happening on the southern border and how we "don't know who millions of them are" and it "creates a very real national security threat."

You can watch Hegseth's full comments in the video below starting around 12:00, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Whether you like Hegseth or not, the logic and reasoning of his statement are correct. Weakness - perception or reality - invites aggression.

Deterrence is what keeps the wolves at the gate from trying to come in. Deterrence stops problems before they start.

That's been understood for much of human history. People press when they sense weakness. When they sense strength, they're required to make different calculations. Making sure the American military remains the strongest in the world (it currently is and is by a significant margin) reminds the world we can reach out and touch our enemies wherever we want.

We just recently saw that when Trump deleted an ISIS leader from the planet with a massive and overwhelming airstrike.

Let's hope our military gets lean, mean and as lethal as it's ever been. It's what is necessary, and it's what we should all hope for. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.