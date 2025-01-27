Pete Hegseth Crushes Woke DEI In The Military With One Simple Tweet

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth isn't playing games when it comes to crushing wokeness in the military.

Hegseth was confirmed last week as America's newest Secretary of Defense to lead our powerful military, and he's wasting no time in getting to work.

One of President Donald Trump's first actions in office was to sign an executive order targeting DEI in government agencies. Merit, once again, matters the most.

Pete Hegseth sends strong anti-DEI message.

Well, Hegseth has one simple message for everyone at the Pentagon when it comes to DEI:

Get with the program or get the hell out.

Hegseth fired off a tweet Sunday making it clear anyone who doesn't comply will no longer have a job at the Pentagon.

Check out the awesome tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Are you getting tired of all the winning? I certainly am not. The tweet above has been seen more than five million times on X, and people are overwhelmingly in support.

Either get with the program or get out of the way. The days of DEI and merit not being the sole focus are coming to an end, and they should.

Bullets don't discriminate when they're flying through the air. All that matters is that the best people possible are in positions to make a difference.

If you don't understand that, then you don't understand the point of the military is to win wars and deter our enemies.

I'd like to imagine the scene below is what Hegseth's first day at the Pentagon was like.

Trump's second era is off to a scorching hot start, and Pete Hegseth is already setting out to kill wokeness in the Pentagon. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.