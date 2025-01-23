Scumbags Compare Trump's Power Moves To The Holocaust, Comments Will Enrage Patriots

An absolutely disgusting thread is drawing a comparison between President Donald Trump fighting wokeness to the murder of Jews in the Holocaust.

America's new President signed an executive order designed to combat DEI in government agencies. It's the right thing to do.

Merit - not characteristics - should be the driving force behind hiring decisions and pretty much all other decisions funded by taxpayer money.

Unfortunately, some people aren't handling it well.

Trump fighting DEI garbage compared to the Holocaust.

For those of you who don't know, the D.C. region is full of scummy people and weak liberals who panic when they see their shadows. That leads me to an unreal viral Reddit thread I found on the NOVA (northern Virginia) subreddit.

The thread is titled:

"Anyone else's jobs f*cked by the president's commitment to get rid of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility?"

I knew as soon as I saw that it was going to be a wild situation, but I had no idea what was coming. A comparison to DEI ending - a great thing - to the murder of millions of people in the Holocaust during WWII.

The post states the following:

"DHS and Veterans Affairs are two of the biggest employers to many contractors in this area, and I know for a fact that both acting Secretaries and CIOs sent out comms to report any programs trying to disguise their DEIA values, as well as terminating contracts that promote organizational development based on DEIA-- even their websites are now hitting 404 errors and dead ends..

This is BANANAS... this seems like the holocaust era where normal citizens were asked to identify, report and oust their their Jewish friends, knowing they'd be executed.

Edit: I'm thankful for all the thoughtful discussion on here. But my heart breaks for the many of you all that so gravely misunderstand want Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility is about.

DEIA is not (and never has been) about giving a minority/handicapped/LGBTQ+ individual a job for the sake of giving a job to them over a Caucasian individual and spite, with no consideration of merit.

DEIA is about promoting equal resources to everyone without barriers that have limited others in the past, based on varying levels and degrees of prejudices.

For those that I've offended by comparing the federal instruction we received to report our DEIA colleagues to certain aspects in the historical events of the holocaust, I respect your difference in experience and opinion, and respect your right to your own views.

That's what makes diversity beautiful- acknowledging and valuing differences amongst our world and immediate communities."

Completely deranged on all levels. If you find yourself comparing anything happening in America to Nazis and the Holocaust, then I suggest you step outside and touch some grass.

Let's take a look at the weeping and pushback in comments:

A close friend of mine is a VP with a Govt Contractor that deals directly with custom built trainings for DEIA stuff (amongst other topics). He was advised after the Nov elections to draw up plans to lay off half his staff in 2025 Q1.

I will say this, if you have a position like this and you voted for this dumpster fire *and* you're surprised you got laid off - maybe you should reconsider if you're smart enough to be voting in 2/4 years.

Things can be very bad (like this) without being the literal Holocaust.

At first gradually, then all at once...

This is what people aren’t getting. They didn’t start concentration camps on day one

And when people with direct experience tell you this is how it started, we should listen. Closely.

Giving big "anything I don't like is literally fascism" vibes. And I vote Democrat. Trump is getting rid of DEI programs. That shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

Sure it's not the literal Holocaust but it feels pretty Holocaust-y when the political party targets minorities through government action and does nazi salutes at assemblies.

Corporations all pretty much fired their entire DEI staff years ago. Is that the holocaust because those programs presumably helped minorities? The stretch here is kind of insane. Also it cheapens the holocaust to keep invoking it to compare it to getting laid off from a gov job. That in itself is offensive.

The holocaust isn't some holy grail that shan't be invoked the entire point is to ensure nothing ever remotely approaches the possibility of heading down that path. The very fact that people feel an existential threat in this nation while being gaslit about Nazi salutes should allow for said people to plead that they don't want another holocaust if that's the path we're headed down.

Did you skip the crucial parts of history that led up to the Holocaust?

Elections matter

I mean…there’s a middle ground between there being policies you don’t like and the literal Holocaust Personally I would have gone with a less inflammatory comparison like McCarthyism. But that’s just me.

The Holocaust? Cmon man. Just because you may lose your job doesn’t make it a Holocaust.

First they came for the DEI jobs, and I did not speak out because I had a real job.

Nah coming from a minority, DEI is useless my guy.

Making decisions based on merit is the right way forward. If your job relied on implementing DEI, then find a new career. It’s that simple.

I'm glad there was at least some pushback in the thread. I guess it's a sign not everyone in the NOVA region has lost their minds.

In case there's any doubt about just how dumb people are in the Washington, D.C. metro area, this thread should eliminate any remaining speculation.

I've lived here for a decade, and I can confidently say the views in the thread above are not rare or in the minority. This is how people behave here, and it's honestly pathetic. We're now comparing ending woke DEI to the mass murder of people in WWII? Got it. Makes perfect sense. That's definitely not woke bombastic insanity.

Be better, folks. Be much better. Using your brain isn't hard, but it's also, apparently, not very simple for some. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.