Donald Trump Has Woke Losers Seething With Rage After Simple Move

President Donald Trump, once again, has found a way to own the libs.

Trump returned to the Oval Office as America's leader Monday, and he hit the ground running. Whether it was patriotic speeches or declaring cartels terrorist organizations, the real estate billionaire isn't wasting time shaking things up.

That includes targeting the woke mind virus.

State Department's DEI page goes up in flames.

Wokeness seemed to be on offense for years in America. It got out of control, and it's part of the reason people like Trump so much.

He represents a return to common sense and sanity, even if you don't agree with all of his policies. Men are men, women are women, the best people should get the job and woke garbage won't be tolerated.

That includes targeting DEI and any program that prefers characteristics to merit. As of Thursday morning, the State Department's DEI page is no longer up.

Instead, users attempting to access it are met with a page apologizing "for the inconvenience…"

The move comes after Trump signed an executive order and OPM issued guidance to crush DEI in federal organizations. Some pages for different agencies or old pages remain up. The State Department's is now in the dustbin of history.

Henry Rodgers, a mover and shaker in the D.C. political scene, captured screenshots of the page before the Trump administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio took it down.

Hang it in a museum because it's gone.

Don't you love to see it? It's truly a new era in America, and I'm almost getting tired of all the winning. DEI is a great example of wokeness and the damage it does.

Your race, gender or sexuality shouldn't matter at all in any capacity for hiring or being part of an organization. As the saying goes, bullets don't care about any of that when they're flying past your face.

The right person for the job should get it, and if they can't perform, they should be replaced. It's that simple. Any other hiring standard is unacceptable.

You think Delta Force or SEAL Team 6 are hiring based on DEI? No. They're hiring on who can get the job done, and I can promise you that's the only thing that matters. Why would any other organization have a lesser standard?

What's your favorite first victory from President Trump since his return to office? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.