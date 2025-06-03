Penny Lane Put On A Clinic Bouncing Down The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway In Her Bikini

Livvy Dunne stole the show on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway during Miami Swim Week over the weekend. And rightfully so, she wasn’t playing around.

Not only that, she's on one of the 2025 SI Swimsuit covers and nailed an all-time move when she broke out the splits mid-walk. But the retired gymnast and NIL queen wasn’t the only one to hit the runway with authority.

Instagram star Penny Lane was among those who did as well, and the English model put on an absolute clinic on the runway when her number was called.

It should come as no surprise to those who have been paying attention. She put out an electric promo video when the 2025 issue hit newsstands.

On Monday, it was victory lap time for those who participated in the show and Penny took hers with a couple of social media posts that put the rest of the SI Swimsuit field on notice.

Penny Lane dominated the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway during Miami Swim Week

First up was her "Teeny weeny polka dot bikini" video. That popped up in the Senior Director of Content's feed and earned her another prominent spot in Screencaps.

Screencaps appearances are nothing new for Penny Lane. She's a veteran of America's Best Column, but she didn’t settle for a one and done when it came to her victory lap.

She had more content to share from her runway clinic and followed it up with several looks at her appearance in cowgirl-themed attire. Again, absolute elite content.

If this isn't the type of runway performance that thrusts you to the top of the list for consideration for one of next year's SI Swimsuit issue covers, I don’t know what is.

She skillfully put together a game plan this year and executed it. That's cover model material right there. She's taking notes and taking her game to another level.

There was no messing around at all. It was all business and that was evident during launch week and even more so on the runway this past weekend.

This is like watching it click for the young quarterback who was drafted to take over the franchise one day. The game has slowed down and there's no need to sit behind the veteran and learn anymore.

Penny Lane has taken that next step. She's ready to lead the team.